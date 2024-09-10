Page updated Sept 10, 2024

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Online — Pray the Chaplet of St. Michael the Archangel with Father Nicholas Akindele nightly at 8 p.m. through Sept. 29 at theyhavenowine.com.

Sept.11

Online — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting a Living BIG™ retreat, based on the work of Brene Brown. BIG™ stands for Boundaries, Integrity and Generosity. Fee is $25. Sign up for this online retreat at www.theprairieretreat.org, 563-374-1092 or olpretreat@

chmiowa.org.

Sept 12

Clinton — NOTE CHANGE OF DATE AND LOCATION. The Franciscan Peace Center’s next Anti-Human Trafficking Committee meeting will take place at noon at the Clinton Public Library. The committee meets the second Thursday of every month. A Zoom option is available. Email Marsha at mthrall@clintonfranciscans.com for more information.

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings House of Prayer is hosting adoration at 10 a.m. with reconciliation available, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Prayers will be offered for healing. A light lunch will follow. A free will offering will be accepted.

Rock Island, Ill./Online — Benet House Retreat Center hosts a series on women spiritual authors the second Thursday of the month. The next session is Sept. 12 from 1-2:30 p.m. with leader Lorene Knobbe. Fee is $15 a session or $100 for the series. Participate virtually or onsite. For more information go to www.smmsisters.org/retreats or call 309-283-2108.

Sept 14

Washington — Participate in Morning Prayer for the Season of Creation at 9 a.m. at 2635 Hwy 92.

Sept 15

Davenport — Taste of Sacred Heart Moon Festival will take place from 3-8 p.m. at the cathedral. Festivities include an international food fair from 3-6 p.m., a dragon dance and moon festival at sunset, kids’ games, bounce house, dunk tank, raffle baskets, desserts and more.Go to www.shcdavenport.org. for more information.

Sept 17

Davenport — St. Ambrose University is hosting its annual Constitution Day program Sept. 17 to focus on issues related to freedom of speech in our current culture and its importance to our society. The program begins with a panel discussion at 3 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner. The program concludes with a keynote lecture by Carson Holloway, chair of the Political Science Department at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. All events will take place in the Rogalski Center on campus. There is no cost to participate.

Sept 18

Online — Catholic theologian and author Erin Lothes will offer a virtual presentation, “Peaceful Energy for Renewing the Earth,” Sept. 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. Cost to participate is $10. Register by Sept. 16 at www.prairiewoods.org or call 319-395-6700. A Zoom link will be sent by email upon registration. Options to gather in person to watch and discuss the presentation are available at Benet House Retreat Center in Rock Island, Illinois, and Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa.

Sept 20

Davenport — A ServeHaiti fundraiser to support a brighter future and collaboration with the people of Grand-Bois, Haiti, will take place at the Redstone Room. Doors open at 6 p.m. Festivities include a live auction, silent auction, Haitian artisan market, music, food and drinks. Tickets are $50 per person. Go to servehaiti.ejoinme.org/

MissionPossible-IA to register.

Sept 22

Farmington — St. Boniface Parish is hosting its fall dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The roast beef dinners cost $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10 and free for children ages 4 and under. Carry outs available. Festivities include a silent auction and a raffle.

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting PrairieFest from 1-4 p.m. Enjoy music and food on the prairie! There is no cost to attend; free-will offerings will be accepted.

Sept 29

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting its Fall Harvest Festival from 3-6:30 p.m. A pork/beef dinner will be available for $15 per adult. A free hot dog meal is available for children. Festivities include a farmer’s market, beer tent, live music and free kids’ games.

Oct 1

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting “A Priceless Treasure: The Rhythm of Time” with Deacon Jeff Schuetzle from 9 a.m.-noon. Fee is $30. To register or learn more go to www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092.

Oct 4-6

Dubuque, Iowa — A Rachel’s Vineyard retreat will take place Oct. 4-6. Rachel’s Vineyard is a safe place to heal hearts broken by abortion. The weekend offers a supportive, confidential and non-judgmental space where women and men can share, release and reconcile painful emotions. Many of the facilitators have suffered the same loss. For more information or to register call Teresa at 563-542-8378.

Oct 5

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings House of Prayer is hosting a program, “Little Known Apparitions of Mary,” from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration is $35. Mail registration to Eagles’ Wings, 5816 Telegraph Rd., Davenport, IA 52804 or go to the Eagles’ Wings website, www.eagleswings.ws, click donate and enter the following note under your donation: “October Retreat.”

Oct 6

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a Fall Turkey Dinner from 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. in the church hall. Turkey prepared by Hy-Vee, rolls furnished by Texas Roadhouse, kolaches for sale while supply lasts. Cost of the meal is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under. Carry outs available.

Keokuk — The Keokuk Catholic church and school community is hosting a fall festival at St. Vincent School. Celebrate Mass at the school at 10:30 a.m. A chicken and mashed potato dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under. A carnival will take place from noon-3 p.m. with carnival games, a cake walk, raffle and silent auction.

Wellman — A fried chicken and pork loin buffet-style dinner will be served at St. Joseph Church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Indoor seating, handicap accessible. Drive-through and carry-outs are also available. Cost is $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and free for children 3 and under. A live auction will follow the dinner.

Oct 8-9

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a healing retreat Oct. 8 and 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. each night. The retreat consists of Mass, talks, praise and worship, and adoration.

Season of Creation events

CORALVILLE — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting the following events during the Season of Creation:

Outdoor Stations of the Cross for Creation: Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. and Sept. 13 following 9 a.m. Mass.

Season of Creation Event for Families: Sept. 15 from 2-3:30 p.m. Event includes arts and crafts, storytelling and music.

Peace Pole Blessing: Sept. 20 after 9 a.m. Mass. This event celebrates International Day of Peace.

Blessing of the Pets in honor of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi: Oct. 6 after 11 a.m. Mass.

Respect Life events

In October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates Respect Life Month, and the first Sunday of October is designated as Respect Life Sunday. Here is a list of upcoming events in the Diocese of Davenport.

Sept. 14: 40 Days for Life Kickoff, 6-7:30 p.m. at the St. Mary Parish hall in Iowa City. Learn about the upcoming 40 Days for Life Prayer Vigil Sept. 25-Nov. 3, receive life-affirming community resources, meet fellow prayer volunteers and enjoy a complimentary taco dinner. All attendees will receive a copy of the new book, “What to Say When 2: Your Proven Guide in the New Abortion Landscape.” RSVP for the dinner at www.jcrtl.org.

Oct. 5: Facts About Fertility presentations for medical professions and general audience, Merge Iowa City. The presentation for medical professionals, “The Female Cycle as the Fifth Vital Sign,” will take place at 8:30 a.m. A presentation for general audience, “The Facts About Fertility Explained,” will take place at 11 a.m. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ICFertilityFacts.

Oct. 8: Former abortionist Dr. Haywood Robinson visits Iowa City. Pray with Dr. Robinson in front of Emma Goldman Clinic at 3 p.m., followed by refreshments and a presentation in the St. Mary Parish hall. Dr. Robinson will share his journey and insights on what you can do to protect the unborn and their mothers from abortion.

Oct. 19: The Wonder of Eve presentation, 8:30-10 a.m. at the St. Wenceslaus parish hall in Iowa City. This presentation aims to help high school-aged girls (and their moms) understand how naturally amazing their bodies are and the impact their choices can have on their future health and fertility. Register at www.jcrtl.org (click the outreach tab).

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Iowa City — The Fathers of St. Joseph, a group for husbands, fathers, grandfathers and mentors, meets the second Wednesday of the month from 6-7 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, and the fourth Saturday of the month (excluding November and December) from 6:30-8:20 a.m. (including 7 a.m. Mass) at St. Wenceslaus Parish. For more information or to be added the meeting reminder list, contact dan-icstmarys@q.com.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@

windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”