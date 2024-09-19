ADA fund supports the faithful

Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Fielding questions and requests from lay people and clergy throughout the Diocese of Davenport and beyond keeps diocesan staffer Emily Pries on her toes. She serves as the Diocese of Davenport’s executive secretary to the clergy suites, positions that include the bishop, vicar general and chancellor/chief of staff.

However, the bishop and vicar general positions have been vacant for 11 months, since then-Bishop Thomas Zinkula left the Davenport Diocese to serve as the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Bishop-elect Dennis Walsh will become the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport on Sept. 27.

So, Pries, whose position is one of dozens at diocesan headquarters funded through the Annual Diocesan Appeal (ADA), has adapted to the change by taking on other tasks, including assistance with the intensive planning required for the installation and ordination of Bishop-elect Walsh.

This milestone event coincides with the ADA campaign, which kicks off this month and aims to raise $3.1 million for the ministries, programs and staff required to serve the faithful. The campaign goal is an increase of $50,000 over last year’s goal, said Jennifer Praet, diocesan director of Stewardship.

Pries said her phone has been quieter over the months the diocese has been without a bishop. People stopped calling with requests to schedule their significant events with the bishop. “My daily tasks have been different,” said Pries, a diocesan employee since 2016.

After the Vatican announced June 25 the appointment of Bishop-elect Walsh and his ordination and installation date was set, calls have picked up. The calendar for celebrations of the sacrament of confirmation, at which the bishop presides, has been set. Bishop-elect Walsh also will preside at the 50th anniversary Mass in October.

Another important part of Pries’ job is processing paperwork for priests — active, retired, visiting — such as letters of good standing, which are required for priests to celebrate Mass, administer sacraments and visit hospitals and nursing homes outside the diocese. Priests going on vacation may also take their letters of good standing to be prepared to administer sacraments away from home, Pries said. Deacons require letters of good standing to serve outside the diocese as well. She also assists with vetting outside speakers coming to a parish or other diocesan entity.

Annually, she updates the list of available priests to fill in for vacations, illnesses, injuries or other circumstances. That includes confirming geographic area(s) priests are willing to travel to and duration of the assignment, among other issues.

Pries works with other diocesan secretaries, particularly in Region IX (Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska), of which the Davenport Diocese is a member. She enjoys building those relationships.

She has served three bishops in eight years on the job. “I worked about one year with Bishop (Martin) Amos. He knew what he wanted and needed. I knew what I needed to do,” she said. “When Bishop Zinkula arrived (in 2017), we had to learn what each of us needed to do. He was a brand new bishop.”

Planning for the new bishop’s ordination and installation has required “lots of meetings,” she said. “There are so many moving parts from the liturgy portion, guests, site visits and lots of phone calls. But it will all be worth it.”

In his ADA letter to the diocesan faithful, Bishop-elect Walsh says, “As I become acquainted with the diocese, I am excited to witness the ministries and programs throughout the diocese made possible by the ADA funding. Please consider making a gift, helping support the people, ministries, and activities within the diocese.”

About the Annual Diocese Appeal

The Annual Diocesan Appeal (ADA) funds go toward programs and resources to train and assist lay leaders, parish and school staff members, liturgical resources and support for parish efforts to promote vocations, stewardship and evangelization.

Chancery operations and parish services account for 45% of the total, which includes finance and administration, human resources, stewardship, development, communication, liturgy, national councils, Diocesan Pastoral Council, St. Vincent Center maintenance, archives and assisting Bishop Emeritus Amos.

Charity and Services account for 20%. Departments include Catholic Charities, social action, victim assistance, marriage tribunal, Pacem in Terris, Project Rachel and university chaplains.

Evangelization and faith formation receive 19%. This includes faith formation, schools office, ministry formation, multicultural ministry, Latin American Sisters exchange program and Totus Tuus.

Ministry formation and clergy support receive 16%. This includes seminarian education, vocations office, diaconate program, deacon formation, newly ordained support, clergy assistance and St. Vincent kitchen.