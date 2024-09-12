A simple lifestyle and sense of humor

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ruth Guendelsberger shares this reflection about then-Father Dennis Walsh from his time serving as parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish (1998-2002):

“As I reflect on the time Father Dennis was here at St. Mary, I have only positive thoughts about him. He was congenial, practiced a simple lifestyle and had a good sense of humor. His homilies were short and to the point. He was a good example of how to incorporate spirituality into daily living,” said Guendelsberger, who served as part-time bookkeeper at the parish until her retirement in 2014. “His style of ministry was to observe and listen before acting. He was conscientious about fiscal matters and gave willingly of his time and many talents to benefit the parish.”

Guendelsberger found Father Walsh to be kind and patient. “When he celebrated monthly Mass at a local nursing home, he came early to visit with the residents. They enjoyed the personal attention he gave them and the opportunity to attend Mass.”

“I particularly like his willingness to give God credit for working in his life. With humility, (Bishop-elect) Walsh will do his best to lead the Diocese of Davenport. I will continue to pray for him!”