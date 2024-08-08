Two BVMs celebrate 70 years

DUBUQUE — Two Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM), with connections to the Diocese of Davenport, celebrated their 70th anniversaries last month.

Sister Louise Marie (Laurina) Levandowski, BVM, was born May 16, 1936 in Great Falls, Montana. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1954 from Holy Family Parish in Orange, California, professing first vows on March 19, 1957 and final vows on July 16, 1962.

In the Diocese of Davenport, Sister Levandowski ministered as a high school secretary and a library aide. She served as a development office assistant and college mailroom manager at Assumption High School and Marycrest International University, both in Davenport. She taught in Maquoketa, Iowa; East Moline and Rock Island, Illinois; Kansas City, Missouri; Butte, Montana; San Francisco, Stockton, San Jose and Granada Hill, California. She is now retired and lives in Dubuque.

Sister Alice (St. Justin) Kerker, BVM, was born Aug. 12, 1929 in Rock Island, Illinois and attended Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport. She entered the BVM congregation Feb. 2, 1954 from Sacred Heart Parish in Rock Island. She professed first vows on March 19, 1957 and final vows on July 15, 1962.

Sister Kerker ministered as a nurse at Clarke University and Marian Hall and as an administrator of the congregational office building, all in Dubuque, Iowa. She served as a nurse in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and San Bernardino, California. She is retired and currently resides in Dubuque.