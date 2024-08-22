Sr. Dolphin marks 70 years

DUBUQUE — Sister Mary Lois Dolphin, BVM, celebrated 70 years as a Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary this summer.

Born in Dubuque, she entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1954 from Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. She professed first vows March 19, 1957 and final vows July 16, 1962. Sister Dolphin was a secondary teacher at Columbus High School in Waterloo, Iowa; St. Mary High School in Clinton; Our Lady of Peace High School in St. Paul, Minnesota; Oxford High School in Oxford, Mississippi; and Seton Academy and St. Benedict in Chicago. She also was an instructor at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and at Mundelein College, Malcolm X College and Truman College in the Chicago area.