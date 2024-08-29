SAU, Rivermont announce agreement

For The Catholic Messenger

St. Ambrose University in Davenport and Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf signed a Guaranteed Admissions Agreement Aug. 22, offering students from the college preparatory school a direct pathway to undergraduate studies at the diocesan university.

Under the agreement, students who spend a minimum of two years at Rivermont Collegiate or Rivermont Collegiate International Campus and meet specific academic requirements will be guaranteed admission to St. Ambrose University.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rivermont Collegiate to offer students a seamless transition to higher education at St. Ambrose,” said Toby Arquette, vice president for Strategic Growth, Marketing and Digital Transformation at St. Ambrose University. “This agreement aligns with our mission and vision as we empower students to achieve their full potential and to make a positive impact in the world. This is where students come to become who they are meant to be.”

“This agreement is more than just a pathway to higher education; it is a testament to the collaborative spirit of the Quad Cities,” said Rivermont Collegiate Headmaster Max Roach. “By working together, Rivermont Collegiate and St. Ambrose University are opening doors for students and reinforcing the value of a quality education that is both affordable and impactful.”

The agreement takes immediate effect for students set to graduate from Rivermont Collegiate.