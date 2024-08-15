Rice Bowl grants help ease food insecurity in southeast Iowa

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

First Presbyterian Church of Williamsburg established a food pantry during the COVID-19 pandemic to address growing food insecurity in the area. “A large portion of the people we serve are either elderly on a fixed income or working poor; they don’t make enough to make ends meet,” said parish administrative assistant Suzanne Kabisch. Some people come in trying to decide whether they are going to buy meds this month, or food.”

The church recently received an $800 grant from Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Rice Bowl to aid the pantry in its mission to provide good, nutritious food to those most in need. Each year, 75% percent of the diocesan Lenten collection supports international hunger relief efforts. The remaining 25% benefits local organizations that ease food insecurity. Terri Eilers, secretary and bookkeeper for St. Mary Parish in Williamsburg, told Kabisch about the program and encouraged her to apply.

Diocesan Catholics donated $55,752 to Rice Bowl during Lent this year. “The impact will be felt by millions around the world, wherever CRS serves,” said Deacon Kent Ferris, diocesan director of Social Action. The diocesan Rice Bowl committee met last month to review app­li­cations and distribute the local funds, he said. Fourteen organizations in southeast Iowa received a portion of $13,938.

St. James Parish-Washington received a $600 Rice Bowl grant that will benefit patrons of Saturday Kitchen, a shared outreach of local churches and community groups. Each week, organizations take turns serving 100-160 free lunches at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington. St. James Parish purchases food and prepares “good, hearty meals” 5-6 times a year, said Mary Sue Marek, the parish’s business manager. The parish generally spends $1,500-$1,700 a year on the program, “so this grant is very helpful.”

Burlington Area Homeless Shelter (BAHS) received a $650 grant for its Homeless Supply Bag program. These bags include food and water, socks, washcloths, flashlights, can openers, first aid kits, seasonal items and more. “We acquire many of the items through local donations but often have to purchase a portion of the supplies in order to have bags ready and available for those who request them,” said Amanda Smalley, BAHS executive director. Last year, BAHS gave away 333 bags. “For a lot of the homeless in the area, the Homeless Supply Bag program is a lifeline to try and hold things over until they can come up with a better solution.”

Information Referral and Assistance Services (IRAS) in Clinton houses the community’s largest food pantry. “We work very closely with the local church network and were informed of the opportunity by Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish,” said Regan Michaelsen, IRAS’ executive director. IRAS’s food pantry served 9,206 individuals with 98,802.4 pounds of food from Oct. 2022-Sept. 2023 — nearly double the previous year’s totals. “With the cost of groceries and nearly everything else on the rise, more and more people are asking for help, some for the first time ever.” IRAS received an $1,800 Rice Bowl grant to help meet this growing need. “The support of Rice Bowl is very important and needed more than ever,” Michaelson said.

A $500 Rice Bowl grant will help the longstanding Free Lunch Program (FLP) in Iowa City continue serving nutritious meals to anyone in need. About 900 volunteers helped prepare and serve 40,224 meals last year. “Volunteers bring a spirit of caring and compassion to our program as the people we serve are treated as guests,” said Diane Platte, kitchen and volunteer director. “We come together knowing that we’re all deeply connected and dependent on one another, no matter our current circumstances.”

In Davenport, an $800 grant will help Cafe on Vine ease food insecurity. It’s “an ongoing struggle for our community,” said Waunita Sullivan, executive director. Cafe on Vine served 56,000 hot meals during the 2023-24 fiscal year. The Rice Bowl funds will replace refrigerator door gaskets on Cafe on Vine’s six refrigerators.

Sullivan said she is grateful to everyone who contributed to the Rice Bowl collection this year. “On behalf of our board and the team, thank you for being an incredible part of fighting hunger in our community.”