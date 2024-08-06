Program on ‘renewable, peaceful energy’ – Sept. 18, 2024

CLINTON — Catholic theologian and author Erin Lothes will offer a virtual presentation, “Peaceful Energy for Renewing the Earth,” Sept. 18 from 6:30-8 p.m. Lothes will highlight the importance of transitioning rapidly to renewable, peaceful energy and practical steps we can take to engage communities working for change.

Tri-State Network, a coalition of congregations of women religious in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin who focus on peace, justice, and spirituality, is offering the program. The Franciscan Peace Center, a ministry of Clinton Franciscans, is part of this network.

Cost to participate is $10. Register by Sept. 16 at www.prairiewoods.org or call 319-395-6700. A Zoom link will be sent by email upon registration. Options to gather in person to watch and discuss the presentation are available at Benet House Retreat Center in Rock Island, Illinois, and Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa.

