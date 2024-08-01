Oxford, Cosgrove parishes raise money for Birthright

For The Catholic Messenger

From Mother’s Day to Father’s Day, Catholics from St. Mary Parish-Oxford and St. Peter Parish-Cosgrove raised money for Birthright International’s Iowa City location. Members of the parishes filled empty baby bottles with cash, collectively raising more than $1,600. The parishes’ Knights of Columbus Council, Altar and Rosary Societies and Social Justice Committees organized the fundraiser.

The parishes received an additional $300 from the Knights of Columbus’ ASAP (Aid and Support After Pregnancy) program. Through ASAP, for every $500 a council or assembly donates to a qualifying non-profit pregnancy resource center or maternity home (up to $2,000), the Supreme Council issues a $100 grant to the same qualifying organization.

Birthright is a pro-life pregnancy support service with hundreds of centers throughout Canada, the United States and Africa, according to the organization’s website. Women experiencing an unplanned pregnancy can seek information, resources and accompaniment through local centers, the telephone hotline, or birthright.org’s online chat feature.