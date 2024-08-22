Letters to the Editor – Aug. 22, 2024

Focus on the common good

To the Editor:

Catholic teaching on social justice often uses the phrase “the common good.” It was good to see that term used recently in political discourse. The unlimited capitalism of this country needs to be tempered and subjected to the common good. One might define the issue for this coming election as those pushing one or the other.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin recently reminded us Catholics that we are obligated to be involved in elections.

The main concerns for us need to be: 1). the existential threat to all human life due to climate change, 2). fair and just treatment of immigrants fleeing death or hopeless poverty, 3). the just distribution of American abundance guided by the common good, 4). protecting the sacredness of every individual.



Donald Moeller

Professor Emeritus,

St. Ambrose University, Davenport