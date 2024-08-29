Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Welcome again to the Season of Creation! Though not among the Church’s liturgical seasons, it is a special time in the Church. The Season begins on Sept. 1, the World Day of Prayer for Care of Creation, which is an ecumenical gesture to thank God for all he has entrusted to our care. This year’s theme is: Hope and Action with Creation. The season concludes on Oct. 4.

In his message to the world for this Season of Creation, Pope Francis notes that the theme is drawn from St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans (8:19-25), where the Apostle explains what it means for us to live according to the Spirit and focuses on the sure hope of salvation that is born of faith, namely, newness of life in Christ. That Spirit enables believers to be creative and pro-active in charity, and to appreciate that the first fruit of the Spirit is love, love of God, neighbor and all of the created world.

“To hope and act with creation means to live an incarnational life, one that can enter into the suffering and hope-filled ‘flesh’ of others, by sharing in the expectation of the bodily resurrection to which believers are predestined in Christ the Lord. In Jesus, the eternal Son who took on human flesh, we are truly children of the Father. Through faith and baptism, our life in the Spirit begins (cf. Rom 8:2), a holy life, lived as children of the Father, like Jesus (cf. Rom 8:14-17), since by the power of the Holy Spirit, Christ lives in us (cf. Gal. 2:20). In this way, our lives can become a song of love for God, for humanity, with and for creation and find their fullness in holiness.”

During the past year, we established mid-project goals for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 for Chancery operations and have also celebrated a parish Laudato Si’ Action Plan being added to our collective efforts. We have continued celebrating the season by praying, learning and caring for creation, mutually inspired by the efforts of individuals and families, parishes, religious orders and St. Ambrose University.

Please visit the Care for Creation webpage on our diocesan website, https://www.davenportdiocese.org/care-for-creation, for resources and a calendar of events, and also the Season of Creation website, https://seasonofcreation.org/.

This particular Season of Creation will be unique, as we will also celebrate the installation and ordination of Bishop-elect Dennis Walsh on Sept. 27. We look forward to his leadership in addressing the ongoing challenges of caring for Creation. We will join him in remaining hope-filled and ever ready to act in support of all of God’s creation.

Sincerely in Christ,

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport

Esperanza y acción con la creación

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

¡Bienvenidos nuevamente al Tiempo de la Creación! Aunque no se encuentra entre los tiempos litúrgicos de la Iglesia, es un tiempo especial en la Iglesia. Este tiempo comienza el 1 de septiembre, Jornada Mundial de Oración por el Cuidado de la Creación, que es un gesto ecuménico para agradecer a Dios por todo lo que ha confiado a nuestro cuidado. El tema de este año es: Esperanza y Acción con la Creación. Este tiempo finaliza el 4 de octubre.

En su mensaje al mundo para este Tiempo de la Creación, el Papa Francisco señala que el tema está extraído de la Carta de San Pablo a los Romanos (8, 19-25), donde el apóstol aclara lo que significa vivir según el Espíritu y se concentra en la esperanza cierta de la salvación por medio de la fe, que es la vida nueva en Cristo. Ese Espíritu permite a los creyentes ser creativos y proactivos en la caridad, y apreciar que el primer fruto del Espíritu es el amor, el amor a Dios, al prójimo y a todo el mundo creado.

“Esperar y actuar con la creación significa, pues, vivir una fe encarnada, que sabe entrar en la carne sufriente y esperanzada de la gente, compartiendo la espera de la resurrección corporal a la que los creyentes están predestinados en Cristo Señor. En Jesús, el Hijo eterno en carne humana, somos verdaderamente hijos del Padre. Por la fe y el bautismo, comienza para el creyente la vida según el Espíritu (cf. Rm 8,2), una vida santa, una existencia de hijos del Padre, como Jesús (cf. Rm 8,14-17), ya que, por la fuerza del Espíritu Santo, Cristo vive en nosotros (cf. Ga 2,20). Una vida que se convierte en un canto de amor a Dios, a la humanidad, con y por la creación, y que encuentra su plenitud en la santidad.”

Durante el año pasado, establecimos objetivos para lograr cero emisiones netas de carbono para 2050 para las actividades de la Cancillería y también celebramos la incorporación de un Plan de Acción parroquial Laudato Si’ a nuestros esfuerzos colectivos. Hemos seguido celebrando este tiempo orando, aprendiendo y cuidando la creación, inspirados mutuamente por los esfuerzos de individuos y familias, parroquias, órdenes religiosas y la Universidad San Ambrosio.

Visite la página web Care for Creation en nuestro sitio web diocesano, https://www.davenportdiocese.org/care-for-creation , para obtener recursos y un calendario de eventos, y también el sitio web Season of Creation, https://seasonofcreation. org/ .

Este Tiempo de la Creación en particular será único, ya que también celebraremos la instalación y ordenación del Obispo electo Dennis Walsh el 27 de septiembre. Esperamos su liderazgo para abordar los desafíos actuales del cuidado de la Creación. Nos uniremos a él para permanecer llenos de esperanza y siempre dispuestos a actuar en apoyo de toda la creación de Dios.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. P. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Administrador Diocesano de Davenport