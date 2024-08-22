Fr. Grant marks 40 years as a priest

BLUE GRASS — Parishioners of St. Andrew Parish celebrated the 40th anniversary of priesthood for Father Bud Grant recently.

“Father Grant, for 40 years, reminds us that God comes to us in our hour of need, most significantly by sending us Jesus, the bread of life,” said Deacon Matt Levy, parish life coordinator. “The number 40 — it’s the number of perfection through trial and tribulation: 40 years in the flood, 40 nights for Noah, 40 years in the desert for the Israelites, or 40 days in the desert.”

Deacon Levy shared the parish’s gratitude for Father Grant’s ministry in the parish bulletin. The deacon described how Father Grant has accompanied and sustained the faithful at St. Andrew Parish. “I can’t even begin to imagine how many souls you have fed in your 40 years” (as a priest), Deacon Levy said.

Father Grant, ordained a priest of the Diocese of Des Moines in 1984, served at St. Mary Parish-Portsmouth and St. Boniface Parish in Westphalia and St. Albert High School in Council Bluffs, all in the Des Moines Diocese. Since 1994, he has served on faculty at St. Ambrose University in Davenport. He was on a leave of absence for eight months in 2020. He has served as sacramental minister at St. Andrew Parish in Blue Grass since 2008 and at St. Mary Parish in Wilton since 2021.