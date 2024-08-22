DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2024-25 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE

OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

2024

October

6 St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.

13 St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa; St. Patrick, Ottumwa; St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield; at St. Patrick, Ottumwa 2 p.m.

November

2 St. James, Washington 5:30 p.m.

3 St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Oskaloosa; at St. Mary, Pella 3 p.m.

17 St. Mary, Grinnell (Delegated to pastor) 10:30 a.m.

24 Holy Family, Riverside at St. Mary, Riverside 2 p.m.

December

8St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.

2025

January

19 St. Wenceslaus, Iowa City 2 p.m.

February

16 St. Mary of the Visitation, Iowa City; Newman Center, Iowa City; at St. Mary of the Visitation, Iowa City 2 p.m.

22 St. John Vianney, Bettendorf 4:30 p.m.

March

15 St. Mary, Albia; St. Patrick, Georgetown; St. Peter, Lovilia; at St. Mary, Albia 5:10 p.m.

16 St. Mary, Centerville; St. Patrick, Melrose; at St. Mary, Centerville 8 a.m.

19 Holy Trinity, Keota; St. Mary, Sigourney; St. Joseph, North English; at St. Joseph, North English 6 p.m.

26 St. Patrick, Marengo; St. Bridget, Victor; St. Patrick, Brooklyn; at St. Bridget, Victor 6 p.m.

29 St. Mary, Williamsburg 10 a.m.

29 St. Ann, Long Grove 4 p.m.

30 St. Mary, Wilton 8:30 a.m.

30 St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant 2 p.m.

April

5 Our Lady of Victory, Davenport 1 p.m.

5 St. Joseph, DeWitt; Ss. Philip & James, Grand Mound; at St. Joseph, DeWitt 4:30 p.m.

6 St. Mary, Mechanicsville 8 a.m.

6 Holy Family, Fort Madison; St. Joseph, Montrose; St. John the Baptist, Houghton; St. James the Less, St. Paul; St. Mary of the Assumption, West Point; St. Boniface, Farmington; at Sacred Heart, Fort Madison 2 p.m.

9 Divine Mercy, Burlington/West Burlington; St. Mary, Dodgeville; at St. John the Baptist, Burlington 6:30 p.m.

10 St. Anthony, Davenport 6:30 p.m.

23 Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf 6:30 p.m.

26 Holy Family, Davenport; St. Alphonsus, Davenport; at Holy Family, Davenport10 a.m.

26 Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton 5 p.m.

27 St. Patrick, Iowa City 10 a.m.

27 St. Mary, Solon 2 p.m.

May

1 St. Peter, Buffalo 6 p.m.

3 Our Lady of the River, LeClaire; Church of the Visitation, Camanche; at Our Lady of the River,

LeClaire 5:30 p.m.

4 St. Joseph, West Liberty 9 a.m.

4 St. Joseph, Columbus Junction 2 p.m.

7 Ss. Mary and Mathias, Muscatine 7 p.m.

14 Sacred Heart, Newton; Immaculate Conception, Colfax; at Sacred Heart, Newton6:30 p.m.

18 St. Andrew, Blue Grass 10:30 a.m.

June

1 St. Anthony, Knoxville 10:30 a.m.

8 Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport 9 a.m.

September

14 Holy Family, Riverside; at St. Joseph, Wellman 2 p.m.

28 St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa; St. Patrick, Ottumwa; St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield; at St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa2 p.m.

October

5 St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.

November

2 St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Grinnell; St. Mary, Oskaloosa; at St. Mary, Pella 3 p.m.

15 St. James, Washington 5:30 p.m.