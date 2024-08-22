DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT 2024-25 CONFIRMATION SCHEDULE

OFFICIAL
Diocese of Davenport
Bishop’s Office
Davenport, Iowa 52804
2024
October
6 St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.
13 St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa; St. Patrick, Ottumwa; St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield; at St. Patrick, Ottumwa 2 p.m.
November
2 St. James, Washington 5:30 p.m.
3 St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Oskaloosa; at St. Mary, Pella 3 p.m.
17 St. Mary, Grinnell (Delegated to pastor) 10:30 a.m.
24 Holy Family, Riverside at St. Mary, Riverside 2 p.m.
December
8St. Thomas More, Coralville 2 p.m.
2025
January
19 St. Wenceslaus, Iowa City 2 p.m.
February
16 St. Mary of the Visitation, Iowa City; Newman Center, Iowa City; at St. Mary of the Visitation, Iowa City 2 p.m.
22 St. John Vianney, Bettendorf 4:30 p.m.
March
15 St. Mary, Albia; St. Patrick, Georgetown; St. Peter, Lovilia; at St. Mary, Albia 5:10 p.m.
16 St. Mary, Centerville; St. Patrick, Melrose; at St. Mary, Centerville 8 a.m.
19 Holy Trinity, Keota; St. Mary, Sigourney; St. Joseph, North English; at St. Joseph, North English 6 p.m.
26 St. Patrick, Marengo; St. Bridget, Victor; St. Patrick, Brooklyn; at St. Bridget, Victor 6 p.m.
29 St. Mary, Williamsburg 10 a.m.
29 St. Ann, Long Grove 4 p.m.
30 St. Mary, Wilton 8:30 a.m.
30 St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant 2 p.m.
April
5 Our Lady of Victory, Davenport 1 p.m.
5 St. Joseph, DeWitt; Ss. Philip & James, Grand Mound; at St. Joseph, DeWitt 4:30 p.m.
6 St. Mary, Mechanicsville 8 a.m.
6 Holy Family, Fort Madison; St. Joseph, Montrose; St. John the Baptist, Houghton; St. James the Less, St. Paul; St. Mary of the Assumption, West Point; St. Boniface, Farmington; at Sacred Heart, Fort Madison 2 p.m.
9 Divine Mercy, Burlington/West Burlington; St. Mary, Dodgeville; at St. John the Baptist, Burlington 6:30 p.m.
10 St. Anthony, Davenport 6:30 p.m.
23 Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf 6:30 p.m.
26 Holy Family, Davenport; St. Alphonsus, Davenport; at Holy Family, Davenport10 a.m.
26 Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton 5 p.m.
27 St. Patrick, Iowa City 10 a.m.
27 St. Mary, Solon 2 p.m.
May
1 St. Peter, Buffalo 6 p.m.
3 Our Lady of the River, LeClaire; Church of the Visitation, Camanche; at Our Lady of the River,
LeClaire 5:30 p.m.
4 St. Joseph, West Liberty 9 a.m.
4 St. Joseph, Columbus Junction 2 p.m.
7 Ss. Mary and Mathias, Muscatine 7 p.m.
14 Sacred Heart, Newton; Immaculate Conception, Colfax; at Sacred Heart, Newton6:30 p.m.
18 St. Andrew, Blue Grass 10:30 a.m.
June
1 St. Anthony, Knoxville 10:30 a.m.
8 Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport 9 a.m.
September
14 Holy Family, Riverside; at St. Joseph, Wellman 2 p.m.
28 St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa; St. Patrick, Ottumwa; St. Mary Magdalen, Bloomfield; at St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa2 p.m.
October
5 St. Paul the Apostle, Davenport 2 p.m.
November
2 St. Mary, Pella; St. Mary, Grinnell; St. Mary, Oskaloosa; at St. Mary, Pella 3 p.m.
15 St. James, Washington 5:30 p.m.