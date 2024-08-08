Chancery Profiles: Loxi Hopkins

Name: Loxi Hopkins

Job title: Volunteer in Social Action Office

Contact information: hopkins@davenportdiocese.org

What is your role for the Chancery? I assist Social Action Director Kent Ferris with Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) and Catholic Relief Services (CRS). I go to meetings of other organizations and keep him informed about what is happening with those organizations. I listen to him as he discusses new ideas and help him refine the ideas. Sometimes I make phone calls to people who have left messages. I sit in on meetings with Kent.

When an organization such as the Center for Worker Justice was getting started, I served on the advisory committee. I did the same with Unity House and Café on Vine. Now I am assisting with the startup of another organization.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? The Social Action Office has a big outreach and Catholic Social Teaching is what often brings people to the Church and keeps people in the Church.

What do you find most challenging about your position? Groups that should be on the same page are in conflict with each other within the Church.

What question do people most often ask you? What is our stand on various topics and my opinion of the bishop?