Calendar of Events

THROUGH Aug 27

Online — Franciscan Peace Center, a ministry of the Clinton Franciscans, is hosting Movies that Matter: Informing Your Vote. This virtual series of films and discussions touch on topics relevant to today’s voters. The August film is Inhabitants. Register at for free access to the film through Aug. 27 at https://tinyurl.com/MTM824CF. Attend one of two discussions via Zoom Aug. 27 (10-11 a.m. or 6-7 p.m.).

Aug 16

Davenport — Steve Angrisano will perform at a fundraiser concert for Mary’s Meals at 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. No cost to attend; donations will be accepted.

Aug 17

Davenport — Holy Family Parish is hosting a Family Bible Breakfast. Celebrate Mass at 8 a.m., followed by a free breakfast, Bible study and praying the rosary. The focus will be the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Aug 18

Cosgrove — St. Peter Parish’s Pork Day begins with a Polka Mass at 10 a.m., followed by a picnic-style meal from 11 a.m. to close. Festivities include children’s games and train rides, bingo, a children’s tractor pull, an auction, and a cash drawing. A full schedule is available at www.stpetercosgrove.weebly.com.

Aug 19

Davenport — Holy Family parish will host an Our Lady of Fatima procession at 6 p.m.

Aug 20

Davenport — Holy Family parish will host Holy Face devotion at 6 p.m. with adoration and prayers with the Holy Face relic.

Aug 21

Solon — Steve Angrisano will perform at a fundraiser concert for Mary’s Meals at 5:45 p.m. at St. Mary Parish. No cost to attend; donations will be accepted.

Aug 22-24

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a country store rummage sale Aug. 22-24 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Browse a selection of tools, books, outdoor items, crafts, holiday items, household items, pet supplies, toys, furniture, sports equipment, lamps, stereo equipment and speakers, and more. No clothing.

Aug 24

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a parish festival from 5-8 p.m. A pulled pork dinner costs $10 and a hot dog meal costs $4. Festivities include a cash raffle, silent auction, games, cake and wine walk and snow cones. Adult refreshments are available.

Aug 30

Clinton — Father Khoa Le, parochial vicar of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, is performing a free piano recital in the church at 4:30 p.m.

Aug 30 – Sept 2

Peosta, Iowa — New Melleray Abbey is hosting a weekend vocation retreat for single Catholic men ages 18-59. Email vocationdirector@

newmelleray.org or call 563-588-2319, ext. 111 to register.

Sept 5

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center’s next Anti-Human Trafficking Committee meeting will take place at noon at the Clinton YWCA. The committee meets the first Thursday of every month. A Zoom option is available. For more information email mthrall@clintonfranciscans.com.

Online — The Diocese of Davenport’s Social Action Office is hosting a Lunch and Learn at noon on Zoom. Learn how agricultural development programs are responding to the challenges facing creation while helping families thrive. Learn how your parish can get involved. Register at www.davenportdiocese.org/

lunch-and-learn.

Sept 12

Rock Island, Ill./Online — Benet House Retreat Center hosts a series on women spiritual authors the second Thursday of the month. The next session is Sept. 12 from 1-2:30 p.m. with leader Lorene Knobbe. Fee is $15 a session or $100 for the series. Participate virtually or onsite. For more information go to www.smmsisters.org/retreats or call 309-283-2108.

Sept 15

Davenport — Taste of Sacred Heart Moon Festival will take place from 3-8 p.m. at the cathedral. Festivities include an international food fair from 3-6 p.m., a dragon dance and moon festival at sunset, kids’ games, bounce house, dunk tank, raffle baskets, desserts and more.Go to www.shcdavenport.org. for more information.

Sept 29

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting its Fall Harvest Festival from 3-6:30 p.m. A pork/beef dinner will be available for $15 per adult. A free hot dog meal is available for children. Festivities include a farmer’s market, beer tent, live music and free kids’ games.

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish Caregiver Support Group meets the first Monday of every month in the parish hall from 10:30-11:30 a.m. unless it falls on a holiday. It is open to all caregivers who are looking for emotional and spiritual support as well as resources available to them. The facilitator is Amie Hammes, caregiver support specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging. Loved ones are welcome to attend and meet separately as long as no physical care is required during the hour. Contact Jennifer Hildebrand at 563-370-4412 or kjhildebrand@

windstream.net or call the church office at 563-289-5736 with questions or for information.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”