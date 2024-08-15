Blessed Acutis’ mom shares insight on future saint

Miguel Moreno, diocesan director of the Office of Multicultural Ministry, had an opportunity earlier this summer to speak with Antonia Salzado, mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis, on ZOOM. She eagerly awaits news of the date for her son’s canonization. Here are excerpts from the interview:

Miguel: The Hispanic Catholic community of our diocese embarks on a Year of Eucharistic Revival. We are deeply grateful for your presence, especially as Blessed Carlo Acutis inspires us to kneel before the Blessed Sacrament. Could you share a memory or anecdote about Blessed Carlo Acutis during his childhood and adolescence?

Doña Antonia: Carlo was a very restless boy, always ahead of his time. In his faith, he was very precocious. Since he was 3 years old, he wanted to go to churches to greet Jesus and often brought small bouquets of flowers for the Virgin Mary while we walked in the park. He led a normal life like all boys: school, friends, sports, but always with a special focus on God. What struck me the most was his love for others, his altruism, and his generosity. Always smiling, very obedient, that was very important to him. Always attentive to others. [Usually] young children tend to be very self-centered, but Carlo was always open to others. This was certainly something that marked his life.

(His faith stood out.) He started praying the rosary every day at 5 years old and received his first Communion at 7. On that occasion, he wrote, “To always be united with Jesus that is my life program.” Carlo began attending daily Mass and doing eucharistic adoration, either before or after Mass. He led a normal life like any other, but when he opened his heart to God, it became something extraordinary. He truly lived that special relationship with God. Everything he did, he did for Jesus and with Jesus. When we open the door of our heart to God, everything becomes extraordinary.

Miguel: I was about to ask if there was a special event in Blessed Carlo’s life that marked this change. You mention it was his first Communion, which gave his life a new direction.

Doña Antonia: Yes, definitely. Carlo used to say that the Eucharist is the highway to heaven. He explained that Jesus promised us, “I am with you always, to the end of the age.” Carlo said that we are more fortunate than those who lived more than 2,000 years ago and who could see and talk to Jesus, but did not always have access to him due to the crowds around him. For Carlo, every tabernacle was a Jerusalem. This was his way of living and feeling God’s presence in his daily life.

Miguel: (Carlo used technology) for evangelization, how did this initiative arise and what impact did it have on his life and others?

Doña Antonia: “[He] was also aware that many people were in the dark about the importance of the Mass. He started teaching catechism at 11 years old and noticed that there were long lines of people in front of concerts and football games but not in front of the tabernacle. This motivated Carlo to use the media, especially the Internet, to show the importance of the Eucharist. He organized many exhibitions, the most notable being those about eucharistic miracles, compiling stories recognized by the Church over the years.”

Miguel: Francisco (a young man from our diocese), would like to ask you a question.

Francisco (of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish-Ottumwa): Good morning, good afternoon, Doña Antonia! I have read about the life of Blessed Carlo Acutis and I am familiar with some of the actions that led to his beatification. I would like to know if he liked going to school, if he spent a lot of time playing, if you had to warn him about spending too much time with electronic games.

Doña Antonia: Hello, Francisco! Carlo loved everything. He played; he did sports, but everything in moderation. He did many things with media; he also liked video games, but Carlo knew that everything (should be done) in moderation. Carlo always said that we have to be free. (When he received a PlayStation at age 7 or 8) he decided that at most an hour would be played per week. This was with the virtue of temperance, because he understood that otherwise it could become a problem. We always have to reserve a space for our intimacy with God. We have to live, as Carlo said, each day as if it were the last day of our life. We know that the goal is heaven. We do not know when God will call us. So, always be ready. The Internet connection, although useful, should not be a distraction from our intimacy with God. Pope Francis called Carlo “God’s Influencer” because of his efforts in evangelization through the Internet. Carlo firmly believed that each of us has a special mission in life and that we must fulfill it.

Miguel: On May 23, Pope Francis announced the canonization of our Blessed Carlo. How did you receive this news and how are you preparing for this event?

Doña Antonia: I am very excited about the news of Carlo’s canonization, which is expected very soon. This news brings joy to Carlo’s devotees worldwide, allowing us to honor him more widely and carry out works in his name. Carlo is a symbol of hope for people of all ages, showing us that it is possible to live holy lives even in this challenging world. Carlo teaches us that holiness is current and achievable for everyone, not just for figures of the past.

Miguel: Thank you very much, Doña Antonia, for sharing your thoughts and experiences with us. Your words will be an inspiration to all of us.

Doña Antonia: Thank you! All saints! I entrust myself to your prayers! See you soon, in paradise. We’ll meet again!