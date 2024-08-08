A reflection on homelessness

By Sam Aitchison

The Church is Alive!

Have you ever gone tent camping when it was over 90 degrees and the humidity felt like 1,000% without a hint of a breeze? Or, perhaps you’ve experienced the frigid walk to work or school from your car in January when the temperature never seems to rise above 0 degrees for weeks? Do you recall a flight delay that left you stranded at an airport for hours, longing to be home in the quiet, with a fridge of food and a bed to sleep in? Have you ever felt “hangry” with family, friends or co-workers when you needed some calories? It is in our psychology and physiology to become uncomfortable with unfavorable weather, stressed when flights seem endless and irritable with others when we’re hungry.

Now, imagine dealing with these issues every day. According to The Bridge Home, a nonprofit organization based in Ames, Iowa, 2,500 people in our home state are experiencing homelessness.

Throughout my time in high school and now in college in St. Louis, I’ve had the opportunity to learn about homelessness in classes and through encounters with individuals and groups. My experiences have led me to understand that homelessness is much more complex than it seems. I can’t imagine what it must be like to sleep on the streets every night, wonder where my next meal will come from, not have a place to reset and rejuvenate, and not feel love and dignity.

Often, the sentiment “get a job” is directed at people living on the streets. I understand where people are coming from — most people work and those who do generally can afford housing, food and other bills. However, “getting a job” is not that simple. You need a mailing address, bank account, internet access and appropriate clothes for interviews.

When I’m uncomfortable, stressed or “hangry,” I am nowhere near my best self. I can only imagine what it might feel like for those who endure these feelings daily. I can only guess about the trauma, psychological disruptions and often drug and alcohol abuse that people experiencing homelessness face over time. Each day, I hope to better empathize and be more compassionate with these individuals and remind myself that “getting a job” and “turning your life around” is easier said than done.

One of my Service Leadership workshops last year explored the “2 feet of love in action” framework. This methodology understands service and social justice as addressing the root causes of an issue and providing direct relief — both are important, necessary and complementary. We must address the root causes of issues such as homelessness and food insecurity by asking how people ended up in their situations and enacting support systems, legislation and education to alleviate these problems at a systemic level. Direct relief — the corporal works of mercy such as feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and sheltering the homeless — is equally important. People are in need of help today, next week and next month, and we should address their needs.

The 2 feet of love in action flow well together. I’m often inspired by organizations such as the Iowa City Catholic Worker House, which offers direct support to those in need through meals and temporary housing, while also assisting with permanent homes and job placement. Additionally, they are very involved in causes such as Escucha Mi Voz, a group dedicated to fighting for dignity and justice for immigrants.

We live in a world filled with imperfections. So did Jesus. We live in a world where the poor and homeless are sometimes seen as less and unimportant. So did Jesus. What did Jesus do, and how can we embody him?

Amid the end of summer filled with the sounds of cicadas, warm nights and family vacations, I wonder how we can give not just of our surplus but of our substance. How might we continue to or start donating our time, talent and treasure to organizations that show people on the margins that they matter, are loved and have a purpose in this life? I believe that through one encounter and outreach at a time, we can enliven our Church and world so that all might know Christ’s love.

(Sam Aitchison is a junior at Saint Louis University. Contact him at samaitchison6@gmail.com.)