The calling of the 12: Deacon aspirants are now deacon candidates

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

DEWITT — In Mark’s Gospel proclaimed Sunday, July 14, “Jesus summoned the Twelve and began to send them out two by two …” That same Sunday, Diocesan Administrator Father Ken Kuntz called 12 men discerning a vocation to the diaconate to continue their preparation for ordained ministry in the Church.

The 12, members of parishes from throughout the Davenport Diocese, participated in the Rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders, celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeWitt.

They transitioned from deacon aspirants to deacon candidates, pledging to form their “mind and heart in such a way that [they] will be able to faithfully serve Christ the Lord and his Body, the Church,” as the rite states. “Three years from now, God willing, they will be ordained to the diaconate,” Deacon Frank Agnoli, director of Deacon Formation, told the gathering at the July 14 Mass.

The 12 deacon candidates are John Ahlberg of St. Joseph Parish-DeWitt; Paul Alagna of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish-Bettendorf; Tom Brooke and Trevor Pullinger, both of St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport; John Cooper of St. Anthony Parish-Davenport; Nathon Fox of All Saints Parish-Keokuk; John Hanenburg of St. Ann Parish, Long Grove; Jorge Lopez of St. Thomas More Parish-Coralville; Spencer Sierra of Holy Family Parish-Davenport; Matthew Staab of St. Wenceslaus Parish-Iowa City; Dennis Uhl of St. Mary Parish, Solon; and Vern Vondera of Our Lady of Victory Parish-Davenport.

Deacon Jeff Schuetzle, diocesan director of the Diaconate, proclaimed the Gospel and gave the homily, describing the 12 men that Jesus summoned as individuals from different walks of life with different challenges and liabilities. By today’s standards, they would not have been considered likely to succeed at the mission Jesus called them to lead. However, their success did not depend on themselves. “Their success depends on the one who sent them,” Deacon Schuetzle said. “What does it mean to be chosen by Jesus?” It means, “that God has a plan for our life. … We are here by his grace and we are here to fulfill his purposes, not ours.”

The homily resonated with the deacon candidates, who in formation have learned that ministry is not about them as individuals, but as servants of Christ, guided by the Holy Spirit. They also appreciate each other and their families as companions on the journey.

“I am grateful to God for being with me along this journey,” Spencer Sierra said. “I have learned a lot from the coursework we studied, the field placements I was involved in, and from the people I’ve met along the way. Deacons are needed in the world today. Going forward, I continue to place this journey in the hands of our blessed Mother whose intercession I’ll need to help me balance it all and do God’s will. I am looking forward to continuing the journey with my family, classmates, and all the people praying for us.”

“The camaraderie I feel with the other candidates is so important,” John Ahlberg said. He also appreciates the Church leaders “mentoring us along the way” and the guidance of the Holy Spirit. He also asks for people’s prayers on behalf of himself and fellow deacon candidates.

“It’s not just the guys. It’s our families and the strength of our families’ support for us,” said John Hanenburg. He especially appreciated seeing families at the Mass, seated next to their deacon candidate.

The journey has been “revealing and eye-opening,” said Nathon Fox. He attended Catholic school in Keokuk and was actively involved in the Church through the years. The deacon formation program allows him to explore the depth of the Catholic faith. “You get a lot more growth in your faith formation,” he said. The call to diaconal service resonates with him. “I”ve always been a servant of the Church,” he said.

“It’s been a good journey of discernment,” said Trevor Pullinger, “and the journey continues.”

“I’m taking it one step at a time and being open to the movement of the Spirit,” said Jorge Lopez.

Matthew Staab said he feels “privileged to follow God’s will with the support of my family and my parish.” The journey is about “following the calling of our lives.”

“It feels like the calm before the storm,” said Tom Brooke, referring to the summer break from diaconal classes and coursework and his acceptance into the Rite of Candidacy. The rest of the year is a busy time of learning and serving the community, he said. “I feel really relaxed.” When the busy schedule resumes, “I’m ready to go.”

“One day at a time. One month at a time,” said John Cooper. “I’m listening to the call that I think has always been there to do ordained ministry in the Church.”