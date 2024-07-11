Six Sisters of St. Francis will celebrate jubilees this month in Clinton

CLINTON — The Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton are celebrating the jubilees of six sisters. They will renew their vows during a Jubilee Mass July 27 at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish. The public is invited to attend the 10:30 a.m. Mass. A private luncheon will follow.

70 years

Sisters Ruth Cox, Teresa Kunkel and Joan Theiss entered the Sisters of St. Francis at Mount St. Clare Convent in Clinton in 1954.

Sister Cox, a Sioux City native, served in nursing, nursing administration, nursing education and congregational administration. She ministered at hospitals and clinics in Iowa, Illinois and the Bahamas. She also served as a nursing instructor at Loyola University in Chicago, Barry College in Florida, and Kirkwood Community College in Iowa. She was the administrator of The Alverno Health Care Facility in Clinton from 1977 to 2003. Sister Cox served on the General Council of the Sisters of St. Francis for 16 years and as a board member for healthcare institutions and universities for many years. She retired from active ministry in 2012 and resides at The Canticle in Clinton, serving on the congregation’s Laudato Si’ committee and Days of Reflection committee.

Sister Kunkel of Granville, Illinois, served in education, pastoral ministry and congregational administration. She served as a teacher and principal at schools in Illinois, Iowa and California. She ministered for 18 years at Mount St. Clare College in Clinton as director of admissions, registrar and as assistant academic dean. Sister Kunkel served for seven years as a member of the General Council of the Sisters of St. Francis. She was a pastoral associate for three years in Uniontown, Kentucky before returning to Clinton to serve full-time as the congregation’s assistant treasurer for 25 years. She continued to serve in this role on a part-time basis until her retirement in 2015. She resides at The Canticle, where she serves on the advisory committee, death penalty committee, garden planning committee, and is a part of a Wisdom Circle. She is also involved in prison ministry.

Sister Theiss, a Sublette, Illinois native, has served in education, pastoral ministry and congregational administration. She has ministered as a teacher and principal at schools in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. She served as a pastoral minister in parishes in western Iowa. Sister Theiss served as the director of Mount St. Clare Convent for five years, the general treasurer of the Sisters of St. Francis for 18 years and as director of the congregation’s Associate Partnership Program for four years. Retired from full-time ministry since 2009, she resides at The Canticle. She serves on the garden planning committee and is involved in prison ministry.

60 Years

Sisters Mary Lou Carlson, Gael Gensler and Jacqueline Herrmann entered the Sisters of St. Francis at Mount St. Clare Convent in Clinton in 1964.

Sister Carlson of Fremont, Nebraska served in education, pastoral ministry and spiritual direction. She taught at schools in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and California. She served as a pastoral minister in parishes in Kentucky and California. In Oceanside, California, she gave retreats and offered spiritual direction as part of Mission San Luis Rey’s retreat team. Sister Carlson, retired from full-time ministry in 2020, resides at The Canticle. She continues to facilitate an “Exploring Scripture” program via Zoom.

Sister Gensler of Rochelle, Illinois has served in education, pastoral ministry, vocation and formation ministry and congregational leadership. She taught at parochial schools in Illinois and Iowa. She served four years at the Office of Religious Education in the Peoria, Illinois Diocese.

Sister Gensler ministered four years as the director of institutes for the North American Forum on the Catechumenate in Arlington, Virginia. She continued as a team member for the North American Forum for an additional 21 years. She has authored numerous books and articles on the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) process. She served for many years as the initial discernment coordinator for the Sisters of St. Francis and for three years as a member of the congregation’s Leadership Team. She served several years on boards for the Mennonite Housing Project in Tinley Park, Illinois. She has worked in parish ministry since 1992 at parishes in Kansas and Illinois. She currently ministers as a pastoral associate at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park, Illinois and serves on the Ministry Commission for Vicariate V.

Sister Herrmann, also of Rochelle, has served in education and pastoral ministry. She taught at schools in California, Illinois, Kentucky and Illinois. She also did mission work at Glenmary Mission in Grayson, Kentucky as well as parish ministry in Chicago and Iowa. While residing in Aurora, Illinois she has served as a tutorial teacher in after-school daycare programs.