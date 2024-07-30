The Salvation Army seeks donations of gently used clothing and household goods for its thrift stores in Davenport, Clinton, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Thrift store sales support Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation (ARC) Program for individuals battling substance abuse. This 180-day residential program provides spiritual, social, and emotional assistance to people who have lost the ability to cope with their problems and provide for themselves. The Salvation Army provides services at no cost to the program participants.

Gently used clothing and household goods can be dropped off at any Salvation Army thrift store. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information about donating, please visit www.satruck.org. For more information on receiving help from The Salvation Army ARC, call 563-323-2748