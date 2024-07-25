Persons, places and things: Vote for and elect kindness

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editor

News of President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek re-election and the reaction on both sides of the political spectrum caused me to reflect on the need for kindness as an antidote to the disparagement that seems to consume our country.

In a homily that he gave during Vespers on Dec. 31, 2022, the day that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died, Pope Francis reflected on kindness, which he said his predecessor dem­onstrated. Vati­can News reported, “The Pope stressed, especially since we do not always agree with one another on all matters, which is normal, but we must endeavor to speak and listen to one another to find understanding and draw closer to one another.”

“… Kindness then is essential to this dialogue, (Pope Francis) added, and this does not mean just showing ‘good manners’ but living it as a virtue day in and day out, going against the grain of things in order to make our societies more loving and humane.”

“ … Explaining how kindness can be an “antidote” against the ills of society, especially cruelty and selfishness, the Pope said simple gestures such as just asking ‘permission’ or saying ‘excuse me’ or ‘thank you’ can seem to achieve small miracles, since they come as a welcome surprise and a sign that better relationships and community are possible” (Vatican News, 12-31-22).

Two years earlier, in his encyclical letter “Fratelli Tutti” (“On Fraternity and Social Friendship”) Pope Francis said that in times of crisis, catastrophe and hardship, “we are tempted to think in terms of the old saying, ‘every man for himself. Yet even then, we can choose to cultivate kindness.”

“… Precisely because it entails esteem and respect for others, once kindness becomes a culture within society, it transforms lifestyles, relationships and the ways ideas are discussed and compared. Kindness facilitates the quest for consensus; it opens new paths where hostility and conflict would burn all bridges” (pgs. 93, 94).

As the Holy Father pointed out, St. Paul describes kindness as a fruit of the Holy Spirit: “… In contrast, the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness” (Gal. 5:22).

My reflection on kindness brought to mind a song from childhood, “Try a Little Kindness,” performed by Glen Campbell. Replaying that song, which I found on YouTube, one stanza in particular, resonates with me:

Don’t walk around the down and out

Lend a helping hand instead of doubt

And the kindness that you show every day

Will help someone along their way

World Day of Kindness is Nov. 13, just eight days after this year’s U.S. elections. Let’s put kindness on the ballot, elect it and celebrate its unifying force on World Day of Kindness.

(Contact Editor Barb Arland-Fye at arland-fye@davenportdiocese.org)