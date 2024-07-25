Local Church offers a helping hand / La Iglesia local brinda ayuda

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Our faith challenges us to respond in some way to the pain and suffering that is so prevalent in our world. In fact, many of us experience firsthand some type of suffering each and every day. However, hopefully most of us also realize that we have been truly blessed in so many ways. As Christians, we are asked to share those blessings, to lend a helping hand, and to help alleviate the suffering of other members of our human family.

Pope Francis speaks often of the importance of remembering those in great need: “To live charitably means not looking out for our own interests but carrying the burdens of the weak and poorest among us.”

The Diocesan Works of Charity collection is one way that we, as a local Church, can help carry the burdens of the weak and the poor in our part of the world. In consultation with local parishes, the funds collected are redistributed to communities whose members are struggling mightily simply to meet the basic needs of food and shelter for themselves and their families.

This special collection to assist with charitable needs in the Diocese of Davenport will be taken up at all Masses on the weekend of July 27-28. In this moment of transition as we await the installation and ordination of Bishop-elect Dennis Walsh, I pray that the faithful in our diocese are inspired by the Holy Spirit, the same spirit that motivates us to listen to the cry of the poor, and in turn express our evangelizing zeal by helping those who are in great need. Your generosity now will enable him to provide care to those in need befitting a caring shepherd. Thank you for sharing the Lord’s love by giving generously to this collection.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport

La Iglesia local brinda ayuda

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Nuestra fe nos desafía a responder de alguna manera al dolor y sufrimiento tan presentes en nuestro mundo. De hecho, muchos de nosotros experimentamos de primera mano algún tipo de sufrimiento cada día. Sin embargo, esperamos que la mayoría también reconozca que hemos sido verdaderamente bendecidos de muchas maneras. Como cristianos, se nos pide compartir esas bendiciones, tender una mano de ayuda y contribuir a aliviar el sufrimiento de otros miembros de nuestra familia humana.

El Papa Francisco habla a menudo sobre la importancia de recordar a aquellos que tienen grandes necesidades: “Vivir con caridad significa no mirar por nuestros propios intereses, sino llevar las cargas de los débiles y más pobres entre nosotros.”

La Colecta de Obras de Caridad Diocesanas es una manera en que nosotros, como iglesia local, podemos ayudar a llevar las cargas de los débiles y los pobres en nuestra parte del mundo. En consulta con las parroquias locales, los fondos recolectados se redistribuyen a comunidades cuyos miembros luchan intensamente para simplemente satisfacer las necesidades básicas de alimentación y refugio para ellos y sus familias.

Esta colecta especial para ayudar con necesidades caritativas en la Diócesis de Davenport se llevará a cabo en todas las misas durante el fin de semana del 27-28 de julio. En este momento de transición mientras esperamos la instalación y ordenación del Obispo-Electo Dennis Walsh, oro para que los fieles de nuestra diócesis sean inspirados por el Espíritu Santo, el mismo espíritu que nos motiva a escuchar el clamor de los pobres, y a su vez expresar nuestro celo evangelizador ayudando a aquellos que tienen grandes necesidades. Su generosidad ahora le permitirá brindar cuidado a los necesitados, digno de un pastor amoroso. Gracias por compartir el amor del Señor dando generosamente a esta colecta.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. P. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Administrador Diocesano de Davenport