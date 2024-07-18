Let the peace of Christ control our hearts

By Barb Arland-Fye

Editor

Pundits, politicians and people on the street are calling for a change in public discourse after the shocking assassination attempt against presidential candidate Donald Trump on July 13. Providentially, the Clinton Franciscans are preparing to honor a teacher of peace who can show us the way forward.

The July 25 event to honor Marie Dennis of Pax Christi International’s Catholic Nonviolence Initiative has been in the works for some time, but her insights from decades of fostering peace and encouraging active nonviolence are especially timely. The presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Special Events Center, 2417 Cleveland St. in Clinton. All are welcome.

The Catholic Messenger spoke with Dennis (read the story in this week’s issue), the day before the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania where shots were fired, killing one person and injuring others, including former President Trump. The alleged gunman also was killed. Trump received treatment for his injuries and headed for the Republican National Convention, where he received the party’s nomination for president this week. Let us offer prayers of comfort and healing for him and for the families and loved ones of the people who died or were harmed in this violent tragedy.

In a statement issued hours after the shooting, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) condemned the political violence and offered prayers for former President Trump and the people who died or were injured. “We also pray for our country and for an end to political violence, which is never a solution to political disagreements, said Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, the USCCB’s president. “We ask all people of goodwill to join us in praying for peace in our country….”

The statement included a link to an equally important message the U.S. bishops issued earlier this summer that calls for the pursuit of peace and building up one another through dialogue, seeking justice. The message offers excellent recommendations (https://tinyurl.com/vr92txcf). Some key points:

“There is no good reason to resort to violence to resolve political issues. To start, there are countless non-violent and effective alternatives. Dialogue and voting better serve our human dignity, as do peaceful protests, petitions, lawsuits, and civil disobedience in the face of injustice…. Practically speaking, political violence does not ensure positive or lasting change. We pray and urge all Christians and people of good will: ‘abstain from political violence of any kind!’”

“Pursuing peace does not mean ignoring injustice. Society should stop unjust acts. But good intentions still must bear the Holy Spirit’s marks of ‘love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, [and] self-control.’ Fully giving in to anger, however righteous, leads to what is opposed to the Spirit: ‘hatreds, rivalry, jealousy, outbursts of fury, acts of selfishness, dissensions, factions.’ Nothing lasts that is opposed to the Spirit … but what is built with the Spirit is indestructible.”

“Political dialogue should mirror Christian dialogue by beginning with the God-given human dignity of each person. It is hypocritical for a Christian to ‘bless the Lord and Father’ and then turn around and ‘curse human beings who are made in the likeness of God.’”

“Dialogue is not about winning arguments; it is not debate. Yes, real dialogue will be hard, but it is essential for finding common ground upon which a solution might be built. It requires openness and vulnerability. … [Persistent] and humble dialogue is the necessary path to peace.”

“Education and respectful dialogue around these proposals is necessary for cooperation and agreement, but it will often be a struggle. We need not be troubled when these obstacles arise. Rather, we should always remember that, in the end, ‘[t]he work of justice will be peace’ and ‘the effect of justice [will be] calm and security forever.’”

The Catholic Nonviolence Initiative, of which Dennis is the senior director, calls us to recognize the violence in our own hearts and to take the Vow of Nonviolence for one year (nonviolencejustpeace.net). We do so by:

“Striving for peace within myself and seeking to be a peacemaker in my daily life.”

“Refusing to retaliate in the face of provocation and violence.”

“Persevering in nonviolence of tongue and heart.”

“Living conscientiously and simply so that I do not deprive others of the means to live.”

“Actively resisting evil and working nonviolently to abolish war and the causes of war from my own heart and from the face of the earth.”

As Christians, we have the capacity to extinguish the rising threats of political and ideological violence and to foster respect toward each other. It begins with a commitment to let the peace of Christ control our hearts (Col. 3:15).

