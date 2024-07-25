Knights recognize parishioners, first communicants

For The Catholic Messenger

CENTERVILLE — Knights of Columbus Council 2144 of St. Mary Parish honored parishioners during Mass last month.

The council recognized Family of the Month, Knight of the Month and Youth of the Month recipients from May through June. The families of Merlyn and Janet Johnson and Ed and Sheryl Pancrazio received Family of the Month recognition for their contributions to the council, parish and community. Using the same criteria, the Knights chose Dr. Vincent Sullivan and Kevin Cochran as Knights of the Month. The Knights honored Luke Oven as Youth of the Month for May based on his participation in parish events and recommendations from Centerville Community School teachers. First communicants received June Youth of the Month awards: Burkley Mihalovich, Edith Felmlee, Isabella Fisher, Landree Marcyssen, Lexi Nguyen, Lia Lopez, Tanzi Wahl, Axel Reyes Marroquin, Bodie Vogel, Byran Reyes Marroquin, George Felmlee and Kayden Fisher.

The Knights presented all honorees with certificates of recognition. Knights and families received wooden crosses, and youths received Knights of Columbus rosaries.