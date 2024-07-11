HISPANIC LAY FORMATION COORDINATOR/ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT

780 West Central Park Avenue

Davenport, IA 52804

Phone (563) 324-1911

The Diocese of Davenport is looking for a candidate that is self-motivated, energetic, and bilingual for a temporary full-time position of Hispanic Formation Coordinator/Administrative Assistant for the Diocese of Davenport.

The Hispanic Lay Formation Coordinator is responsible for the Hispanic Lay Formation Program of the Diocese of Davenport. The coordinator promotes and coordinates the Hispanic Lay Ecclesial Program with participants and parishes. The coordinator will also translate documents from English to Spanish and vice versa, assist the Multicultural Director in strategic planning and budgeting.

The Administrative Assistant is responsible for supporting the Director of Multicultural Ministry in the execution of his or her duties. The Administrative Assistant performs clerical support work for the Multicultural Ministry Office.

Strong organizational, bilingual, and translation skills are required. Confidentiality and attention to detail is critical, and competency with Microsoft Office products.

Send resume’ and application, available at https://www.davenportdiocese.org/employment , by July 25, 2024 to: The Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, Tiara Hatfield, at hatfield@davenportdiocese.org.