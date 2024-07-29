DIRECTOR OF EVANGELIZATION, ST. PAUL THE APOSTLE PARISH, DAVENPORT IA

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church is seeking a full-time Director of Evangelization to provide coordination, formation, implementation and direction to parish evangelization efforts. Goals of the position include fostering conversion and growth in discipleship among the faithful, developing a welcoming community, enhancing communication within and beyond the parish, and animating and equipping parishioners to evangelize by witness and action. The primary mission field for the Director of Evangelization is unengaged parishioners, non-participating Catholics, and the unchurched members of our community. A job description is available upon request. Applicants should send a cover letter, resume and references to Michelle Herrington, Director of Parish Life, at stpauldpl@outlook.com or 916 E. Rusholme St., Davenport, IA, 52803.