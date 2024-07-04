Davenport Diocese hosts retreat for Spanish-speaking Catholics

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

About 180 Spanish-speaking Catholics attended the diocesan Office of Multicultural Ministry’s Eucharistic Revival event June 29 at St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City.

Peruvian professor and theologian Jose Luis Perez Guadalupe spoke about challenges facing Hispanic Catholics in the U.S. and led a discussion on becoming more engaged in the faith. Later, he offered testimony on prayer and adoration.

Miguel Moreno, diocesan director of Multicultural Ministry, showed a recording of his recent interview with Blessed Carlo Acutis’ mother, Antonia Salzano. Participants also had the opportunity to view a relic of the future saint.

The three Latin American religious sisters serving in West Liberty and Columbus Junction — Sister Mara, Sister Marielos and Sister Veronica of Misioneras Cruzadas de la Iglesia — led prayer and activities between sessions. They also assisted Pedro Niera of St. Patrick-Iowa City parish with music ministry.

An hour of eucharistic adoration closed out the day-long revival. Moreno told participants he is grateful to everyone who helped make the event possible.