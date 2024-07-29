CURRENT JOB OPENINGS, LOURDES CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY, BETTENDORF, IA

○ Librarian

BA or BS in education-related fields preferred. Prior library experience and

education-related experience preferred.

○ Grade 5 Classroom Teacher

Must have Iowa certification in K-6 Teacher Elementary Classroom

○ K-8 Spanish Teacher

Must have Iowa certification and K-8 Spanish endorsement

○ Reading Interventionist

Must have Iowa certification in K-6 Teacher Elementary Classroom. K-8 Reading

Endorsement preferred.

○ Middle SchoolTeacher for ELA and Math

Must have Iowa certification and either K-6 Teacher Elementary Classroom

Endorsement or K-8 English/Language Arts Endorsement

○ Teacher’s Aide for grade K

BA, BS, AA or AAS degree or 60 hours of post-secondary credit leading to a

degree required; Paraeducator Certification preferred

○ Substitute (Guest) Classroom Teacher

■ Guest teacher

■ Obtain your Substitute Authorization

Contact Mrs. Katie Selden, Principal, for more information

563-359-3466 or katie.selden@lourdes.pvt.k12.ia.us