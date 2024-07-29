○ Librarian
BA or BS in education-related fields preferred. Prior library experience and
education-related experience preferred.
○ Grade 5 Classroom Teacher
Must have Iowa certification in K-6 Teacher Elementary Classroom
○ K-8 Spanish Teacher
Must have Iowa certification and K-8 Spanish endorsement
○ Reading Interventionist
Must have Iowa certification in K-6 Teacher Elementary Classroom. K-8 Reading
Endorsement preferred.
○ Middle SchoolTeacher for ELA and Math
Must have Iowa certification and either K-6 Teacher Elementary Classroom
Endorsement or K-8 English/Language Arts Endorsement
○ Teacher’s Aide for grade K
BA, BS, AA or AAS degree or 60 hours of post-secondary credit leading to a
degree required; Paraeducator Certification preferred
○ Substitute (Guest) Classroom Teacher
■ Guest teacher
■ Obtain your Substitute Authorization
Contact Mrs. Katie Selden, Principal, for more information
563-359-3466 or katie.selden@lourdes.pvt.k12.ia.us
CURRENT JOB OPENINGS, LOURDES CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY, BETTENDORF, IA
○ Librarian