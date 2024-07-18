Computers, the cloud and Catholicism: an unlikely trio

By Sam Aitchison

In this article, I will explore the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and our Catholic faith. I will share my thoughts, experiences and insights, including the Vatican’s stance on these topics. But first, let’s clarify some terms to avoid confusion! According to Britannica, artificial intelligence (AI) is defined as “the ability of a digital computer or computer controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.” Technology is defined as “the application of scientific knowledge to the practical aims of human life.”

For centuries, technology has had a big impact on human existence. In the 15th century, the invention of the printing press made massive changes to society at the time. Many people worked as scribes copying down books — these jobs soon became obsolete. In the 20th century, the advent of computers and phones transformed communication and information sharing, causing both disruption and the creation of new opportunities. Similarly, I believe that the continued sophistication of AI will have comparable effects in the coming years. As someone about to enter the workforce, I consider the development of sophisticated AI regularly.

At my institution and others, the use of AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini is encouraged. Administrations support this integration and some professors incorporate AI into their coursework. For example, one of my classes this spring included an AI component, which I found beneficial. The goal of secular education is to prepare individuals to be well-rounded, productive members of society. Investing time and resources to inhibit AI use in education seems counterproductive. Technological innovations have always been a part of human progress and I believe it is important to be open to this change.

AI has numerous benefits. For instance, universities are using AI to combat food insecurity through targeted, data-driven interventions, striving to ensure that everyone has enough food to eat. Many more examples of AI positively impacting society are emerging.

I find it important to mention that AI’s role in education needs to and can be done properly. Do I support students using AI to write papers to avoid critical thinking practice that is so important for cognitive development? Absolutely not. Am I a fan of teaching students how to properly use AI in their academics and future careers? Absolutely!

I also think it is important to mention that, although AI is a useful tool and continued advancements in technology will change the landscape of our lives, our human existence is always a priority. C.S. Lewis famously said, “Next to the Blessed Sacrament itself, your neighbor is the holiest object presented to your senses.” I believe that AI should never replace human connection — a conversation, hug or special moment with friends and family.

Pope Francis offers a framework for discerning the impact of AI. He said, “Does [AI] serve to satisfy the needs of humanity, to improve the well-being and integral development of people, or does it rather serve to enrich and increase the already high power of the few technological giants despite the dangers to humanity?”

Here are some ways that I believe AI can be of benefit to the Catholic Church:

AI and new software can assist parishes with administrative tasks, allowing clergy, staff and the faithful to focus more on sharing Christ’s love.

AI can help parishes, dioceses and the Vatican to make more data-driven decisions, allowing us to be prudent with the gifts God has given us, using them to share Christ’s message and bring more people to the Church in effective and efficient ways.

I encourage our diocese and Church to continue to reflect on what the development of AI will mean for Christians and humanity as a whole. What are some advantages and disadvantages? How can we ensure ethical development of AI so that the inherent dignity and worth of every person is always respected? How can we continue to hold steadfast to Christ who is the same then, now and always?

The world is always changing, but Christ does not. With him as our compass, we navigate life with the hope of a beautiful union with God in heaven when our earthly time is complete. Let us pray for courage and strength to let Christ “guide our ship” so that we glorify God and serve others with our lives.

(Sam Aitchison is a junior at Saint Louis University. You can reach him at samaitchison6@gmail.com.)