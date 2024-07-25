Chancery Profiles: Father Corey Christian Close

Name: Father Corey Christian Close

Job title: Judge

What is your role for the Chancery? Having just finished my studies for a Licentiate in Canon Law (JCL), I am working at the Tribunal as a judge to review cases

and help wherever I can.

Contact information: closec@diodav.org

What do you find most rewarding about your position? I have a deep love for the law of the Church and see it as a beautiful expression of our faith as it journeys through the stormy waters of this world. I find it a great joy to help any who have questions regarding the law.

What do you find most challenging about your position? Some cases a canon lawyer sees are tough and involve people’s lives and hopes. It can be a challenge navigating these in a way that maximizes justice for all parties while still being just as regards the Church and her needs.

What question do people most often ask you? I find that the law most often fascinates people, especially the annulment process. The intricacies of the law are a fun thing to discuss, if nothing else. People are often shocked at how developed and intricate the Church’s law is regarding marriage.