Chancery Profiles: Father Corey Christian Close

Facebooktwittermail

Name: Father Corey Christian Close
Job title: Judge
What is your role for the Chancery? Having just finished my studies for a Licentiate in Canon Law (JCL), I am working at the Tribunal as a judge to review cases

Fr. Close

and help wherever I can.
Contact information: closec@diodav.org
What do you find most rewarding about your position? I have a deep love for the law of the Church and see it as a beautiful expression of our faith as it journeys through the stormy waters of this world. I find it a great joy to help any who have questions regarding the law.
What do you find most challenging about your position? Some cases a canon lawyer sees are tough and involve people’s lives and hopes. It can be a challenge navigating these in a way that maximizes justice for all parties while still being just as regards the Church and her needs.
What question do people most often ask you? I find that the law most often fascinates people, especially the annulment process. The intricacies of the law are a fun thing to discuss, if nothing else. People are often shocked at how developed and intricate the Church’s law is regarding marriage.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *