Chancery Profiles: Emily Pries

Name: Emily Pries

Job title: Executive Secretary to the Office of the Bishop, Vicar General, Chancellor/Chief of Staff.

Contact information: pries@davenportdiocese.org, 563-888-4360

What is your role for the Chancery? I work closely to facilitate administrative, clerical and organizational support for our bishop (or currently our diocesan administrator), the vicar general and the chief of staff and chancellor.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? I love that my position allows me to collaborate with all Chancery departments and all of our clergy, laity, parishes, schools and other Catholic entities in our diocese. No two days are the same and I love being able to serve our Church.

What do you find most challenging about your position? Matthew 9:37… in short, the Lord’s work is never done! A good, righteous challenge!

What question do people most often ask you? “Have you met the new bishop? Is he nice?”