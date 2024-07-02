Calendar of Events

Page updated July 2, 2024

July 3

Wheatland — Father Bob Cloos will celebrate Mass at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat at 10 a.m.

July 10

Davenport — Marriage and annulments — question and answer session. An open forum on marriage, divorce and annulment, presented by the Tribunal Staff at the Diocese of Davenport, begins at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Parish gathering space. Bring questions and learn what the Church teaches about marriage, divorce and the healing ministry of annulment. No reservation required. Questions? Call Beth Blough, tribunal auditor at 563-888-4236.

July 11

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center’s monthly Anti-Human Trafficking committee meeting will take place at noon at the Clinton YWCA. Online participation via Zoom is available upon request. For more information email Marsha Thrall at mthrall@clintonfranciscans.com.

July 13

North English — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a eucharistic revival at 5 p.m. beginning with Mass. Father Scott Lemaster will give the homily. A eucharistic procession around the church will take place after Mass with a potluck to follow.

July 14

Wheatland — Father Bud Grant and Ray Wolf will present “The Spiritual and the Science Sides of Climate Change” from 1-6 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. Cost is $35. Go to www.theprairieretreat.org, email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call 563-374-1092 to register.

July 21-28

Rock Island, Ill. — Benet House Retreat Center at St. Mary Monastery is hosting a weeklong retreat, “Surrender and Intention,” from 4:30 p.m. July 21 to 4 p.m. July 28. This is an opportunity for more extensive periods of centering prayer to deepen the personal practice of contemplative prayer. Two routes are available. Cost is $700 by June 21 or $715 after June 21. For more information or to register for this and other Benet House retreats, go to www.smmsisters.org/retreats or call 309-283-2108.

July 25

Clinton — The Clare Award is given to honor a woman who exemplifies the characteristics of St. Clare and the values of the Clinton Franciscans to live and promote active nonviolence, pursuing peace with justice in right relationship with all of creation. Clinton Franciscans will honor Marie Dennis with the Clare Award at 6:30 p.m. at Rastrelli’s Tuscany Special Events Center, 2417 Cleveland St. Dennis, the senior director of Pax Christi’s Catholic Nonviolence Initiative and former co-president of Pax Christi International, will speak at the award ceremony. This event is open to the public.

Moline, Ill. — A benefit performance for Christ Child Society of the Quad Cities of “Charlotte’s Web” will be at Play Crafters Barn Theater, 4950 35th Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults or $15 for children under 18. Intermission concessions provided at no additional cost. For questions or additional information contact christchildsocietyqca@gmail.com

Aug 9-11

Davenport — St. Philomena Academy Youth Camp is a Catholic ministry for middle and high school students in the Davenport Diocese and surrounding communities. To register a camper or sign up to volunteer, go to https://www.saintphilomenaacademy.com/

July 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress For general information, please visit the National Eucharistic Congress website.

Indulgences related to the National Eucharistic Congress

Catholics who participate in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage at any point between May 17 and July 16 will be granted a plenary indulgence, according to a decree issued by the Apostolic Penitentiary and approved by Pope Francis. The Apostolic Penitentiary is the Vatican office that oversees issues related to the forgiveness of sins.

The plenary indulgence will also be granted to people who are elderly, infirm or cannot leave their homes for a serious reason and who participate in spirit with the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, uniting their prayers, pains or inconveniences with Christ and the pilgrimage. This indulgence is granted under the usual conditions of sacramental confession, Eucharistic Communion and prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father. The faithful may also apply this indulgence on behalf of the souls of the faithful departed in Purgatory.

The Apostolic Penitentiary also requests that all priests endowed with the appropriate faculties for hearing confessions present themselves willingly and generously in administering the sacrament of penance to all who participate in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

A second decree, which the Apostolic Penitentiary issued with Pope Francis’ approval, states that Archbishop Timothy Broglio or a bishop assigned by him may impart the papal blessing with plenary indulgence after Mass to participants at the National Eucharistic Congress. Participants (whether in person or via electronic media) must be truly repentant and motivated by charity, provided the usual conditions haven been met for indulgences — sacramental confession, Eucharistic Communion and prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father.

For more information visit https://www.davenportdiocese.org/documents/2024/4/Indulgences.pdf

Sign up for Totus Tuus – 2024

Nine parishes in the Diocese of Davenport are hosting week-long Totus Tuus programs this summer. Totus Tuus is a youth catechetical program with an emphasis on sacraments, vocations, and developing a friendship with Jesus and his mother Mary. Each location has a morning program for elementary-aged youths and an evening program for junior high- and high school-aged youths.

The schedule is as follows:

June 22 – 28: St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant

July 6 – 12: St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa

July 7 – 12: St. Mary, Pella

July 7 – 12: Sacred Heart, Newton

July 13 -19: St. Mary, Solon

July 20 – 26: St. Patrick, Iowa City

July 27 – Aug. 3: St. Joseph, DeWitt

To sign up, contact the hosting parish. For more information to go https://davenportdiocese.org/totus-tuus.

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.