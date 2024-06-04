Nine parishes in the Diocese of Davenport are hosting week-long Totus Tuus programs this summer. Totus Tuus is a youth catechetical program with an emphasis on sacraments, vocations, and developing a friendship with Jesus and his mother Mary. Each location has a morning program for elementary-aged youths and an evening program for junior high- and high school-aged youths.
The schedule is as follows:
June 8 – 14: St. Joseph, Columbus Junction
June 15 – 21: Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton
June 22 – 28: St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant
July 6 – 12: St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa
July 7 – 12: St. Mary, Pella
July 7 – 12: Sacred Heart, Newton
July 13 -19: St. Mary, Solon
July 20 – 26: St. Patrick, Iowa City
July 27 – Aug. 3: St. Joseph, DeWitt
To sign up, contact the hosting parish. For more information to go https://davenportdiocese.org/totus-tuus.
Sign up for Totus Tuus – 2024
