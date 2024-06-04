Sign up for Totus Tuus – 2024

Nine parishes in the Diocese of Davenport are hosting week-long Totus Tuus programs this summer. Totus Tuus is a youth catechetical program with an emphasis on sacraments, vocations, and developing a friendship with Jesus and his mother Mary. Each location has a morning program for elementary-aged youths and an evening program for junior high- and high school-aged youths.

The schedule is as follows:

June 8 – 14: St. Joseph, Columbus Junction

June 15 – 21: Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton

June 22 – 28: St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant

July 6 – 12: St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa

July 7 – 12: St. Mary, Pella

July 7 – 12: Sacred Heart, Newton

July 13 -19: St. Mary, Solon

July 20 – 26: St. Patrick, Iowa City

July 27 – Aug. 3: St. Joseph, DeWitt

To sign up, contact the hosting parish. For more information to go https://davenportdiocese.org/totus-tuus.