The Diocese of Des Moines Catholic Charities offers support to individuals and families affected by natural disasters such as tornadoes and other destruction this spring — in particular Greenfield, Iowa.
Donors interested in giving can contribute through https://www.dmdiocese.org/giving/diocesan-special-collections/general-disaster-relief.
Visit catholiccharitiesdm.org/disaster-relief for more information.
Disaster relief – Greenfield, IA
