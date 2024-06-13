Disaster relief – Greenfield, IA

Facebooktwittermail

The Diocese of Des Moines Catholic Charities offers support to individuals and families affected by natural disasters such as tornadoes and other destruction this spring — in particular Greenfield, Iowa.
Donors interested in giving can contribute through https://www.dmdiocese.org/giving/diocesan-special-collections/general-disaster-relief.
Visit catholiccharitiesdm.org/disaster-relief for more information.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *