Chancery Profiles: Vanessa Torres

Name: Vanessa Torres

Job title: Immigration Administrative Assistant and Receptionist.

Contact information: torres@davenportdiocese.org

What is your role for the Chancery? During the morning, I am the receptionist at the front desk, greeting everyone who comes in. In the afternoon, I work in the Immigration office, mainly answering calls and contacting clients.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? It is really rewarding when we are able to help people with their legal status. Immigration is a very stressful subject. Being able to bring some sort of relief to people, knowing that we are doing everything we can to help them, is the best part.

What do you find most challenging about your position? It is difficult when we are unable to help someone due to the lack of resources. Although we have amazing representatives, some immigration cases require an attorney. We do the best we can to provide any help but it is not always enough.

What question do people most often ask you? What services does the Immigration program provide?