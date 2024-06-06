Chancery Profiles: Glenn Leach

Name: Glenn Leach

Job title: Volunteer with the Social Action and Immigration offices.

Contact information: leach@davenportdiocese.org

What is your role for the Chancery? Research, writing, editing, advocacy.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? Social action and welcoming the stranger are the essence of our faith. It is following in the footsteps of Jesus.

What do you find most challenging about your position? Trying to engage people in dialogue so we can find the common elements of our faith or beliefs.

What question do people most often ask you? How do we oppose partisanship in a world where even religious leaders are partisan?