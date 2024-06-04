Page updated June 6, 2024

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

June 5

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat will host a prayer service at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat at 10 a.m. Sister Johanna Rickl, CHM, will lead the service

June 6

Online — The diocesan Office of Social Action is hosting a virtual lunch and learn, “Learning How Iowa Legal Aid Can Help,” at noon via Zoom. Register at www.davenportdiocese.org/

lunch-and-learn.

June 8

Hiawatha, Iowa — Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center will host a garden party from 5-8 p.m. This annual event raises funds to support and expand the center’s gardens that grow thousands of pounds of fresh, organic produce for those in need. Learn more at www.prairiewoods.org, email alewis@prairiewoods.org or call 319-395-6700 ext. 206.

June 8-9

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish’s Wellness Committee is hosting a gently used book sale in the gathering space meeting room June 8 from 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and June 9 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 9

Iowa City — The next Faith Journeys speaker at St. Mary Parish will be Sister Agnes Giblin, BVM. She will share her story of faith and encourage participants to nurture and nourish the seeds of faith during a 2 p.m. presentation in the church. A reception will follow in the parish hall. The talk will be livestreamed and available later on St. Mary’s YouTube channel.

June 10

Solon — St. Mary Culture of Life Ministry and Guiding Star Project are hosting Cycle Show, an educational, interactive fertility awareness workshop for girls ages 9-13 June 10 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the St. Mary parish hall. A parent presentation will take place the evening before. Cost is $50; scholarships are available (email colsolonstmary@gmail.com). For more information or to register go to https://guidingstarproject.com/cycle-show/

June 13-15

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting a rummage sale at JFK School June 13-14 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and June 15 from 8 a.m.-noon.

June 15

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting JuneFest from 5:30-9 p.m. at the church. Festivities include games, food, music, bingo and a dunk tank. Tickets are $1 to purchase food and play games.



June 17

Coralville — A Juneteenth celebration will take place at St. Thomas More Parish with a prayer service and witness talk at 6:30 p.m.

Davenport — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is co-hosting Pathways to the Divine, a monthly program exploring and celebrating the similarities and difference between some of the world’s major religions. The June program will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 121 W. 12th St., from 6-8 p.m. An online option is available. For more information, go to www.olpretreat.org.

June 22

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa March for Life is an opportunity to proclaim the value of all human life and advocate for the protection of life in Iowa State law. A rally will take place at 1 p.m. in the Iowa State Capitol rotunda, followed by the March for Life at 1:45 around the Iowa State Capitol and Supreme Court buildings.

June 27

Online — The Franciscan Peace Center, a ministry of the Clinton Franciscans, hosts “Movies that Matter,” a virtual film and discussion series. This month’s film, “A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting,” will be available to stream online from June 11-27. A presentation and discussion will take place over Zoom June 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. There is no cost to stream the film or to participate. Register at https://tinyurl.com/ClintonMTM

Aug 9-11

Davenport — St. Philomena Academy Youth Camp is a Catholic ministry for middle and high school students in the Davenport Diocese and surrounding communities. To register a camper or sign up to volunteer, go to https://www.saintphilomenaacademy.com/

July 17-24, 2024

Indianapolis — The 10th National Eucharistic Congress For general information, please visit the National Eucharistic Congress website.

Indulgences related to the National Eucharistic Congress

Catholics who participate in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage at any point between May 17 and July 16 will be granted a plenary indulgence, according to a decree issued by the Apostolic Penitentiary and approved by Pope Francis. The Apostolic Penitentiary is the Vatican office that oversees issues related to the forgiveness of sins.

The plenary indulgence will also be granted to people who are elderly, infirm or cannot leave their homes for a serious reason and who participate in spirit with the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, uniting their prayers, pains or inconveniences with Christ and the pilgrimage. This indulgence is granted under the usual conditions of sacramental confession, Eucharistic Communion and prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father. The faithful may also apply this indulgence on behalf of the souls of the faithful departed in Purgatory.

The Apostolic Penitentiary also requests that all priests endowed with the appropriate faculties for hearing confessions present themselves willingly and generously in administering the sacrament of penance to all who participate in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage.

A second decree, which the Apostolic Penitentiary issued with Pope Francis’ approval, states that Archbishop Timothy Broglio or a bishop assigned by him may impart the papal blessing with plenary indulgence after Mass to participants at the National Eucharistic Congress. Participants (whether in person or via electronic media) must be truly repentant and motivated by charity, provided the usual conditions haven been met for indulgences — sacramental confession, Eucharistic Communion and prayer for the intentions of the Holy Father.

For more information visit https://www.davenportdiocese.org/documents/2024/4/Indulgences.pdf

Sign up for Totus Tuus – 2024

Nine parishes in the Diocese of Davenport are hosting week-long Totus Tuus programs this summer. Totus Tuus is a youth catechetical program with an emphasis on sacraments, vocations, and developing a friendship with Jesus and his mother Mary. Each location has a morning program for elementary-aged youths and an evening program for junior high- and high school-aged youths.

The schedule is as follows:

June 8 – 14: St. Joseph, Columbus Junction

June 15 – 21: Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace, Clinton

June 22 – 28: St. Alphonsus, Mount Pleasant

July 6 – 12: St. Mary of the Visitation, Ottumwa

July 7 – 12: St. Mary, Pella

July 7 – 12: Sacred Heart, Newton

July 13 -19: St. Mary, Solon

July 20 – 26: St. Patrick, Iowa City

July 27 – Aug. 3: St. Joseph, DeWitt

To sign up, contact the hosting parish. For more information to go https://davenportdiocese.org/totus-tuus.

ONGOING

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center hosts a bi-weekly podcast, The “Center.” Join host Marsha Thrall in exploring how active nonviolence and peacemaking are necessary and transformative practices within everyday life. Listen at https://clintonfranciscans.com or on your favorite podcasting app. Please note that the views expressed are individual views that do not necessarily reflect the views of the Clinton Franciscans.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations, with host Barb Arland-Fye. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

Davenport — Humility Homes and Services, Inc. (HHSI) is seeking donations of cleaning supplies and hygiene products to distribute to persons in need. A detailed list is available at https://tinyurl.com/ mpfy86r7. Drop off at HHSI’s Corner Closet Donation Center at 525 Fillmore St. in Davenport. Donors may also purchase items from HHSI’s Amazon Wish List at https://tinyurl.com/yc6fs9kj. To make a one-time or recurring donation go to https://humilityhomesandservices-bloom.kindful.com/.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a book study on “Broken, Bankrupt, and Dying,” which focuses on the U.S. healthcare system, Mondays at 6 p.m.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, iowa offers programs and retreats year-round. Discover upcoming programs and retreats at www.prairiewoods.org.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.