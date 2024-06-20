Awards for KALA Radio

St. Ambrose University’s KALA-FM in Davenport picked up two awards at the Iowa Broadcasters Association (IBA) convention in Des Moines on June 4.

KALA General Manager David Baker received the award for Best Scheduled Broadcast Personality or Team for 2023. The IBA presents this award for a weekday or weekend personality or broadcast team. Baker’s radio program focusing on classic soul and R&B, “The Rewind,” was recognized. KALA also received the award for Community Involvement, presented for public service activities coordinated by a station serving the community.

IBA stated that the radio and the first ever TV Station Awards were established “to encourage the highest standards of reporting, community service and production creativity. It brings the ultimate prize-peer recognition to members of the broadcast industry in Iowa.”

The IBA has nearly 300 members in the state, including dozens of commercial and non-commercial broadcast radio and TV affiliates.

KALA has been on the air for more than five decades. A learning lab of the SAU Department of Communication and Digital Media Production, the station serves the Quad-City region with a variety of music and community service programming.