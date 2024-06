OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport Administrator’s office, Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments, Effective Monday, July 1, 2024

Rev. Dane Curtis Dickinson, newly-ordained, to parochial vicar of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Bettendorf.

Rev. Michael Duane Snyder, newly-ordained, to parochial vicar of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport.

Very Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz

Diocesan Administrator of Davenport

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor