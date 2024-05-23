Ritzinger scholarships awarded

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Ten students in the Diocese of Davenport are recipients of this year’s Marguerite Ritzinger scholarships.

These students will receive $1,000 scholarships for the upcoming fall semester:

Samuel Aitchison, Iowa City, Saint Louis University-St. Louis

Margaret Burchett, Davenport, Iowa State University-Ames

Tyler Carber, Davenport, St. Ambrose University-Davenport

Jorie Ann Hanenburg, Park View, University of Northern Iowa-Cedar Falls

Isabelle Pierce, DeWitt, University of Iowa-Iowa City

Elizabeth Riedesel, Grand Mound, Kirkwood Community College-Cedar Rapids

Landon Schroeder, DeWitt, University of Iowa

Riordan Smith, Iowa City, Augustana College-Rock Island, Illinois

Grace Tallman, Davenport, St. Ambrose University

Joseph Tallman, Davenport, Iowa State University

Twenty-seven students applied for the one-year scholarships. Marianne Agnoli, diocesan marriage and family life coordinator, served on the selection committee. “I was impressed by many of the applicants’ academic and extracurricular accomplishments and inspired commitment to practicing their faith and the desire to integrate this faith and its teaching into their future goals.”

All of the applicants deserved accolades. “Each applicant was so unique, gifted with diverse talents and processing such varied visions for the future,” she said. “We have developed a rubric to assist in the process. But each year it remains a struggle to narrow down the applications to the final number of scholarships available.”

The award is named for the late Marguerite Ritzinger, a Sigourney native, who left money to the diocese to help with scholarships for seminarians and students attending colleges or universities. The scholarship program began in 2009.