Remembering deceased sisters in Ottumwa

OTTUMWA — On May 25, Ottumwa Catholic Daughters of the Americas (Court Adelaide Proctor #43) placed flowers at the graves of the deceased sisters of the Congregation of the Humility of Mary at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. This cemetery is on the grounds of what was once Ottumwa Heights College, a private Catholic college operated by the sisters until it merged with Indian Hills Community College in 1979.

The Catholic Daughters have placed flowers on the sisters’ graves and prayed a rosary for them every Memorial Day weekend for many years. The Daughters perform this service not only as a sign of appreciation for the sisters and their religious vocations, but also as a way to remember and pray for them. Many of these sisters were the teachers, relatives, and close friends of the Catholic Daughters. Even though these sisters have passed on and the Congregation has left Ottumwa, they are sorely missed and not forgotten.