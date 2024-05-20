Receptionist Volunteer

DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT

780 West Central Park Avenue

Davenport, IA 52804

Phone (563) 324-1911

The Diocese of Davenport is in search of someone who is professional, personable, and is able to volunteer one or more afternoons per week to cover the reception desk. Main duties include: attending to visitors, answering the phone, handling inquiries and helping with special projects as needed. Training will be provided.

If interested, please contact the Director of Human Resources and Risk Management, Tiara Hatfield, at hatfield@davenportdiocese.org or call 563-888-4366.