Priest to serve three parishes

More information about the new parochial administrator of parishes in Georgetown, Lovilia and Albia is now available from the Diocese of Davenport. Father Isaac Essel will begin his new assignments July 1 as parochial administrator of St. Patrick Parish-Georgetown, St. Peter Parish-Lovilia and St. Mary Parish-Albia.

Father Essel, 50, was born outside Cape Coast, Ghana in Africa. He completed his theological studies at St. Peter Seminary in Pedu, Cape Coast. Cardinal Peter Turkson, archbishop of Cape Coast, ordained Father Essel to the priesthood on Nov. 12, 2005.

Since ordination, Father Essel has served as parochial vicar at St. Michael Parish-Ajumako Besease, parish priest at St. Matthew Parish-Moree, St. John the Baptist Parish-Pedu, Cape Coast and St. John the Baptist Parish-Assin Bereku, where he currently serves. Father Essel also is assistant dean of Assin Foso Deanery and chaplain for St. Teresa of the Child Jesus Society.