By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

NORTH ENGLISH — The Altar and Rosary Society of St. Joseph Parish hosts a Salad Luncheon and Tea annually around Mother’s Days, inviting local women of all faiths to participate. This year’s event drew in about 80 people, including former pastor Father David Wilkening, said organizer Vicki Pope.

Parishioner Mary Husband served as keynote speaker, sharing her experiences as a volunteer seamstress for University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.