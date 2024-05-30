For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Genesis BirthCenter-Davenport has again been recognized as one of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for providing high-quality, patient-centered maternity care from pregnancy to labor and delivery to postpartum care. Newsweek and Statista Inc. present the award.

Jordan Voigt, president of Genesis Medical Center, Davenport and MercyOne Eastern Iowa interim president, congratulated the Genesis BirthCenter team for “consistently excellent performance, adherence to the highest standards of care, and dedication to constant improvement and innovation.” He added, “Our patients and families are fortunate to have one of the region’s best hospitals in maternity care.”

Newsweek and Statista used the following data sources for the evaluation:

• Nationwide online survey: Healthcare professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes, such as neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses and midwives, were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.

• Hospital quality metrics with a focus on indicators relevant to maternity care.

• Patient experience surveys: Newsweek and Statista invited more than 10,000 medical professionals to participate in the survey. Only 404 winners were recognized on the 2024 list.

Genesis BirthCenter-Davenport offers a level II regional neonatology center. In addition, Genesis allows women in the bi-state area to access everything needed for a healthy and smooth pregnancy, regardless of insurance or maternity benefits.

Genesis Health System is a part of MercyOne, owned by Trinity Health.