Msgr. Francis Henricksen 1928-2004

Msgr. Francis Henricksen, 95, former editor of The Catholic Messenger and the most senior priest in the Diocese of Davenport, died May 19 at Solon Care Center-Solon.

Born Dec. 16, 1928 in Clinton, his home parish was St. Patrick. Following graduation from Catholic grade school and high school, he attended Clinton Junior College before transferring to then-St. Ambrose College in Davenport.

He completed theological studies at St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. On June 4, 1955, Bishop Ralph Hayes ordained Father Henricksen to the priesthood at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. He served as associate pastor and then administrator of St. Mary Parish in Fairfield, managing editor and then editor of The Catholic Messenger and assistant chaplain at Mercy Hospital in Davenport. He served as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Davenport, part-time faculty member at Assumption High School in Davenport, parochial administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Davenport and pastor of St. John Vianney Parish in Bettendorf. He retired from active parish ministry in 1999.

During the summer of 1969, he took communication courses through Loyola University in New Orleans and in 2001 received the title Monsignor. He served as managing editor of The Catholic Messenger from 1967-71 and as editor until 2002.

Msgr. Henricksen served on the Priests’ Senate, liturgy commission, diocesan Bureau of Information and diocesan Department of Communications. He served as a tribunal promoter of justice, Catholic Woman’s League spiritual director, vicar for religious, and president of the board of Assumption High School in Davenport. He served on the Presbyteral Council, Priests’ Personnel Board, Mercy Hospital Foundation/Genesis Foundation board of directors and St. Ambrose University board of directors. He also served on the College of Consultors and as vicar for clergy.

Visitation is May 23, from 5:30-7 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Additional visitation is May 24 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary/St. Irenaeus Cemetery in Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. John Vianney Parish, St. Mary Parish in Fairfield, Priests’ Aid Society or The Catholic Messenger.