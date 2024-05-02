Dancing to support families

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Since 2012, students from St. Ambrose University, with help from area high schools, have raised more than $2 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City through its Dance Marathon.

On April 20, SAU unveiled the grand total raised this year — $192,831.12 — during its “Big Event” in the Rogalski Center on campus. Student dancers, committee members, executive board members, volunteers, and children and their families attended the event.

“Our fundraising project this year was the Food for Families program at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital (UISFCH),” said Lily Roth, St. Ambrose Dance Marathon vice president of external communication, public relations and marketing director. “This program provides meal vouchers for families during their stays in the hospital. Our fundraising will provide more than 16,000 meal vouchers for families staying at UISFCH.”

Students from high schools in the Quad-Cities region helped raise $74,976.59 toward the goal. “Dance Marathon is a yearlong celebration of life to provide financial support to our local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in Iowa City,” Roth said. St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon “emotionally supports numerous families local to the Quad-Cities area who are or have been treated at UISFCH.”