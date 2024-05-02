Name: Tiara Hatfield
Job title: Director of Human Resources and Risk Management
Contact information: 563-888-4366 or hatfield@davenportdiocese.org
What is your role for the Chancery? I oversee Human Resources, Safe Environment, Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management for the entire Diocese of Davenport
What do you find most rewarding about your position? Empowering employees, parishes and schools to complete their mission in the communities they serve.
What do you find most challenging about your position? Helping employees, parishes and schools understand the legalities and compliance requirements.
What question do people most often ask you? How do we help others understand why these procedures and requirements need to be followed?
Chancery Profiles: Tiara Hatfield
