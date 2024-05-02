Chancery Profiles: Tiara Hatfield

Name: Tiara Hatfield

Job title: Director of Human Resources and Risk Management

Contact information: 563-888-4366 or hatfield@davenportdiocese.org

What is your role for the Chancery? I oversee Human Resources, Safe Environment, Insurance, Benefits, and Risk Management for the entire Diocese of Davenport

What do you find most rewarding about your position? Empowering employees, parishes and schools to complete their mission in the communities they serve.

What do you find most challenging about your position? Helping employees, parishes and schools understand the legalities and compliance requirements.

What question do people most often ask you? How do we help others understand why these procedures and requirements need to be followed?