Chancery Profiles: Stephanie Schoel

Name: Stephanie Schoel

Job title: Office Coordinator

Contact information: 563-888-4220, Fax: 563-324-5842, schoel@davenportdiocese.org.

What is your role for the Chancery? I manage the print room’s day-to-day projects and activities, oversee reception and coordinate volunteers, and provide key administrative support for the diocesan offices.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? I find it most rewarding to be able to provide support for the chancery staff and for those who serve the Lord.

What do you find most challenging about your position? Filling the shoes of my predecessor.

What question do people most often ask you? Do we have any __________, or can this be added to the Mini Messenger?