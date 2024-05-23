Chancery Profiles: Kathy Lantzky

Name: Kathy Lantzky

Job title: Faith Formation and Tribunal Administrative Assistant

Contact information: 563-888-4233, lantzky@davenportdiocese.org

What is your role for the Chancery? I work with processing annulments and marriage paperwork in the Tribunal department. I am the administrative assistant to our Faith Formation Department in whatever capacity needed.

What do you find most rewarding about your position? I love that in the Tribunal we are always focused on the salvation of souls and bringing people closer to the sacraments, especially those who may have been away from them.

What do you find most challenging about your position? Time management.

What question do people most often ask you? “What do you do at the diocese?”